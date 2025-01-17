Independence Pet Holdings Announces Sabia Schwarzer as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabia Schwarzer joins the IPH Executive Team as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer based in New York City. With her passion for people and storytelling, she has helped multinational organizations build trust among key stakeholder groups, increasing their visibility in communities and sharpening their purpose. Sabia spent more than 25 years in senior leadership roles at Allianz and Merck where she developed a track record of building reputation, fostering trust, and leading organizations through periods of significant transformation. Recognized multiple times as one of the most influential in-house communicators globally by Provoke Media, she has been a trusted advisor to CEOs. At IPH, Sabia will focus on crafting and amplifying the narrative around the value IPH brings to pet parents, particularly as the company continues to expand its scope. She will be supporting IPH and the broader global pet holding ecosystem.

Sabia Schwarzer, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Independence Pet Holdings

"We are beyond excited to welcome Sabia Schwarzer to the IPH Executive Team," said Dirk Beeckman, Executive Chairman of IPH. "Her exceptional ability to build trust with key stakeholders and craft compelling narratives will be instrumental as we continue to grow and connect with pet parents worldwide. Sabia's leadership will help us solidify IPH's position as a trusted partner in the pet ecosystem."

Sabia shared her enthusiasm about the opportunity, saying, "I am thrilled to join IPH, a company focused on the well-being of pets and pet parents. In a world that can sometimes feel uncertain, pets bring comfort and play a crucial role in supporting mental health and overall wellness. I'm eager to collaborate with my new colleagues across the IPH brands to make a meaningful impact."

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands and services across insurance, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond throughout North America.

