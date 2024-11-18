Independence Pet Holdings Expands Executive Team, Announces Jared Vestal as First Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Pet Holdings ("IPH"), one of North America's leading pet insurance and services organizations, today announced the appointment of Jared Vestal as the company's first Chief Customer and Marketing Officer. This milestone reflects IPH's strategic focus on integrating the customer experience with marketing to drive sustainable, profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders.

Jared Vestal, Independence Pet Holdings' first Chief Customer and Marketing Officer.

Jared will lead IPH's multi-brand portfolio as the company innovates and redefines how it engages with the pet insurance market and furthers its commitment to building a better future for pets and pet parents. In this role, he will be responsible for developing a holistic customer growth framework that enhances customer acquisition, experience, and loyalty across the portfolio. Jared will implement a data-driven, customer-first strategy to deepen market presence, foster loyalty, and accelerate IPH's position as the premier multi-brand, full-stack platform for pet parents.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jared to IPH and believe he will play a pivotal role in advancing IPH's alignment with evolving customer expectations and further establishing the company as a leader in the pet care and insurance space," said IPH CEO Kirk Haggard.

"IPH's diverse portfolio of brands brings a unique strength to the company and I'm excited to work with the various marketing leaders to best serve our customers," Jared added.

Jared brings two decades of marketing expertise and is widely recognized as a transformation and innovation leader in the industry. Named in AdAge's 40 under 40 (2023), he has led initiatives at prominent organizations, including GEICO, Salesforce, FreshDirect, and Omnicom Media Group. At GEICO, Jared developed and led the company's Growth & Journey Marketing capability, managing millions of customer touchpoints to enhance acquisition, retention, and customer growth.

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands and services across insurance, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across North America.

