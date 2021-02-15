Independence seeks nominations of outstanding nurses for Celebrate Caring campaign

Nominations are open now through March 14, 2021. Nominations for all types of nursing specialties are encouraged. In the past, winners have included Registered Nurses or Nurse Practitioners in hospitals, emergency rooms, schools, community organizations, and more. Celebrate Caring is a regional campaign. Nurses must work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware to be eligible.

Winners will be announced during National Nurses Week, May 6 to 12. Three nurses will receive the opportunity to choose a nonprofit for Independence to make a $2,500 donation on their behalf. Winning nurses will also receive a $500 VISA gift card as an additional thank you. Seven more nurses will be recognized by Independence as finalists and receive $100 gift cards.

Highlighting nursing stories

Celebrate Caring is an integrated, multi-media campaign to honor nurses who leave a lasting impression on the people around them. Winners will be featured in interviews with our media partners, 6abc and iHeartRadio.

Independence will also spotlight nurse stories on the campaign's website, ibx.com/nurses; our blog site, IBX Insights; and social media. Independence encourages everyone to spread the word and follow the campaign at #CelebrateCaring on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

In 2020, Independence received over 1,100 nominations for nurses from co-workers, patients, family, friends, and neighbors. The winners represented a variety of health care settings across the region. Their stories can be found on ibx.com/nurses.

Celebrate Caring also highlights the nurses at Independence serving our members every day. Our Registered Nurse Health Coaches are available 24/7 to help members navigate their health care needs and provide care management support. There are many other critical roles for nurses within the company, including policy, informatics, auditing, precertification, and more.

