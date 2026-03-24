INDEPENDENT AGENCY SCHAFER CONDON CARTER (SCC) ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCLAIMED MARKETING AI LEADER, JIM LECINSKI

Adding Jim's expertise to our team will accelerate our AI utilization and ability to create impact for our clients. Post this

Lecinski is co-author of "The AI Marketing Canvas," which provides marketers a five-step framework for applying and leveraging AI for their brands and businesses. He currently serves as Clinical Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management where he has won multiple prestigious teaching awards including Kellogg Professor of the Year. Earlier in his career, Lecinski spent 12 years at Google, where he was a pioneer of high-impact IP, including the viral brand/business e-book, "Winning the Zero Moment of Truth (ZMOT)," which he authored. Prior to Google, Lecinski served in senior client management roles with Havas, Y&R and DDB.

"Realizing the value of AI as a marketing tool to drive growth, productivity and business impact is an imperative for brands and their agencies," said SCC's President and CEO, Ben Behrman. "Adding Jim's expertise to our team will greatly accelerate our AI utilization and our ability to create impact and drive business growth for our clients."

Lecinski will begin working with SCC in April and will be the keynote speaker for SCC's upcoming "Challenger Brand AI Summit" scheduled for mid-May.

"I have known and respected the team at SCC for a long time, and I am excited to help elevate their position as a leader in AI for their clients and the industry," said Lecinski. "AI and its applications evolve every day. Organizations best equipped to embrace and grow with AI are those which demonstrate nimbleness, fluidity, curiosity and a willingness to buck the status quo. SCC does just that. I am confident that, together, we will pioneer new paths that can unleash the power of AI to transform where and how an agency can leverage its resources to develop innovative solutions for clients."

ABOUT SCHAFER CONDON CARTER (SCC)

Founded in 1989, SCC is an independent creative agency that delivers a full array of business and brand building services to its clients, including a full-service media offering. Headquartered in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, SCC is a challenger agency built for challenger brands. SCC is focused on delivering business impact and meaningful brand experiences for clients while providing a culture of growth for its team members. SCC is proud to work with ambitious brands across a broad range of categories from CPG to banking, retail, fashion, food, healthcare, technology, B2B and D2C. A perennial award winner, SCC has been named an Ad Age "Small Agency of the Year" three times and has earned three Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy® Awards and two CAF People's Choice Awards in addition to many others. For more information, visit www.SchaferCondonCarter.com.

SOURCE Schafer Condon Carter (SCC)