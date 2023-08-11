Independent Analysis of the Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market 2022 to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Irrigation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective on wound irrigation systems provides an overview of recent past, current, and future trends across various geographic regions. The market analysis covers key regions such as the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, among others.

The data includes independent analysis of annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The report further categorizes wound irrigation systems by product types, including manual and battery-operated systems, and by application, encompassing chronic wounds, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and burns. The 16-year perspective on value sales percentage breakdown for various regions and application types is also presented.

The market presence of wound irrigation systems is classified as strong, active, niche, or trivial for key competitors in each region for the year 2023. The data in the report serves to understand the market dynamics and potential growth opportunities in the wound irrigation systems industry globally and regionally.

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market to Reach $447.7 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wound Irrigation Systems estimated at US$280 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$447.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$250.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Battery-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Wound Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bionix

Bsn Medical

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Centurion Medical Products

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

Microaire Surgical Instruments

Stryker Corporation

Westmed, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v611l5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets