Independent Analyst Examines Impact of Slow Retail Checkout in Digimarc Webinar

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Solving Slow Checkout: A Webinar Featuring Forrester

WHAT: Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ : DMRC ), inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, is hosting a webinar that will dive deeper into the findings from a recent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Digimarc that reveals how long lines damage shopper satisfaction and reduce revenue. Research shows that poor checkout experiences are a significant reason why customers shop elsewhere or shift to buying items online. The webinar will expand on key research findings and highlight: Why a focus on fresh foods and more frequent shopping trips puts pressure on checkout lines

The complexity of shoppers' trust and how in-store experiences can affect their view of your brand

Best practices for making checkout speed a competitive differentiator

Front-of-store technology solutions that streamline checkout to satisfy today's shopper Retail technology leaders, operations managers and other retail professionals can read more about the study and register for the webinar here. WHEN: Thursday, September 13, 2018 (12pm) ET / (9am) PT WHERE: Register here for the webinar. If you can't attend, register to receive a link to the recording after the live broadcast. WHO: The Q-and-A style webinar will feature: George Lawrie , Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester

Heidi Dethloff, Vice President of Marketing, Digimarc

About Digimarc



Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ : DMRC ) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

