Independent Assignment Company Announces Strategic Contract with ALM Media

The strategic educational contract will begin with a Product Workshop at America's Claim Event (ACE) that takes place on June 25 - 27 in Austin, Texas. The conference, for senior claims executives in insurance organizations, will examine how disruption and innovation are changing the claims function as the insurance industry continues to evolve. Senior claims executives of property and casualty insurance companies have represented one of the most important advocate groups supporting structured settlements since the concept was first introduced in the late 1970s. IAC's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Daniel Durbin and IAC's Vice President of New Business Development Patrick Hindert, two structured settlement industry leaders and market experts, will lead the Product Workshop. They will use recent studies to highlight current structured settlement discontinuities and opportunities for claims executives and their staffs to realign their programs to achieve immediate operational improvement and "safe harbor" governmental compliance.

"The dialog at the workshop is intended to be intriguing, challenging and stimulating," said Durbin. "We will delve into the future of structured settlements and how senior claims executives can re-design their structured settlement programs to help improve today's claim management processes; the significant disconnects between how senior claims executives and front line claims professionals view structured settlements; the best practices in this challenging and evolving market for the benefit of all participants in the process; and how the very best claims departments are using structured settlements to save time and resources in today's claims environment."

A second part of IAC's structured settlement strategic educational relationship with ALM features the legal textbook Structured Settlements and Periodic Payment Judgments, co-authored by Daniel Hindert, Joseph Dehner and Patrick Hindert, and published by Law Journal Press, an ALM affiliate. First published in 1986, and updated semi-annually, this legal textbook has provided structured settlement and settlement planning professionals with an authoritative reference guide, consisting of 16 chapters with extensive footnotes and Appendix documents, to help them understand issues and fashion settlements and judgments utilizing periodic payments. Both the National Structured Settlement Trade Association and the Society of Settlement Planners have utilized this legal textbook as an educational resource for their certification programs.

To provide a vital resource to structured settlement consultants and settlement planners, IAC has contracted with ALM to provide every consultant and settlement planner associated with IAC a one-year subscription to the book's online version paid for by IAC. The online version includes a search feature and download capability as well as link features to access individual book sections, appendices, footnotes, cases and statutes. IAC will also work with the book's co-authors and publisher to continue to update and improve the content of the book.

"IAC's business strategy will focus on helping structured settlement consultants and personal injury settlement planners improve and grow the structured settlement market," said Hindert, who will continue as co-author of the book in addition to his role as VP of New Business Development for IAC. "We view the Internet version of the book as a strategic educational resource to help accomplish that objective."

