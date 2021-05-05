Independent Audit Verified Creatio's SOC 2 Compliance

BOSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced the company received the SOC 2 certification. The SOC 2 compliance verifies that Creatio adheres to providing the highest security and confidentiality levels to its customers.

SOC 2 attestation reports follow the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Trust Service principles and criteria. They give detailed information and assurance about the controls at Creatio relevant to security of the systems the organization uses to process users' data and the confidentiality of the information processed by these systems.

"The SOC 2 compliance certification is a critical milestone for us. We are committed to our customers' success and it's fundamental to ensure our users' data security and confidentiality. Being certified by an independent audit firm once again underscores the trustworthiness of the Creatio product line," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio.

Creatio helps organizations create low-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

The audit of the company services was performed by Yusufali & Associates (Y&A), a US-based CPA public accounting firm specializing in Audits and Consulting including SSAE18, Fed Ramp and HIPAA Audits.

"Working with the Creatio team was truly a memorable audit experience. The information security team did not want to settle for anything but excellence and professionalism, with no compromises of quality or security. They worked hard and smart to ensure that they met all the SOC II Principles and Trust Services Criteria. Moreover , they aimed higher and also exceeded the expectations for the COSO Requirements. We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to Certify them with the SOC II Type I Certification," said Yusuf Musaji, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Yusufali & Associates (Y&A).

