Independent Board Member and Former Fortune 500 Global Executive, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe to be Honored with The Executive Leadership Council 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award

News provided by

The Executive Leadership Council

14 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

Isaacs-Lowe will be recognized for her outstanding commitment to the Black community in business during The ELC's Recognition Gala

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that it will honor Arlene Isaacs-Lowe with the prestigious 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award during its 2023 Annual ELC Recognition Gala on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The ELC is recognized as the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders. Created in honor of The ELC's founding member and first president and CEO Alvaro L. Martins, the Heritage Award recognizes an individual who has made significant lifetime contributions toward supporting the achievement of Black individuals in business.

"Arlene's exceptional contributions to Black business executives and her passion for driving social impact are emblematic of what it means to serve. She is an inspiring member of The ELC under whose leadership our organization has progressed greatly in its global presence, scholar support, corporate board preparedness and placement for Black executives and advancement of the Black community as a whole," said ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "We are proud to honor her with the 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award."

Following her successful 24-year career with Moody's Corporation where she served multiple roles across the enterprise and served as president of the Moody's Foundation, Isaacs‐Lowe continues to contribute to corporate America. In addition to devoting her time and energy to giving back to the Black community here and abroad, Isaacs-Lowe serves as an independent board member at Equitable Holdings, Inc and Xenia Hotels and Resorts, Inc, and a non-executive director for Compass Group PLC.

She also serves on the board of the Links Foundation as financial secretary and as vice-chair for the Howard University School of Business Board of Visitors, an advisory committee for the institution.

The ELC Annual Recognition Gala
The Annual Recognition Gala is The ELC's most important fundraising event, serving to support its scholarships, educational outreach and philanthropic initiatives, and its mission, purpose and impact in action. Google and The Coca-Cola Company will serve as lead sponsors of the 2023 Gala.

Other honorees at this year's event include Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments and Co-Founder of Ariel Alternatives Mellody Hobson who will receive the 2023 ELC Achievement Award for her outstanding career in business.

In addition to corporate leaders, The ELC will award more than $2.8 million in scholarships to university students, the majority of whom matriculate at some of the nation's most well-regarded HBCUs. The ELC Scholarship Program is part of the organization's broader philanthropic strategy, which includes expanding emphasis on community and making larger investments in new philanthropic program initiatives that will ensure increased opportunities for young Black women and men to succeed as business executives.

ABOUT THE ELC: The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com. Engage during the event on social media: #ELCGALA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

Also from this source

The Executive Leadership Council to Honor Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments and Chair of Ariel Investment Trust, with 2023 ELC Achievement Award

The Executive Leadership Council Expresses Concern Over Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Affirmative Action

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.