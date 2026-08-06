Independent College Fund of NC Surpasses $100 Million Milestone in Philanthropy

Major Giving Milestone Achieved in Support of North Carolina's Independent Colleges and Universities

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), the fundraising arm of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), announces the successful completion of its 2025–2026 campaign, securing more than $2.1 million in support of North Carolina's private, nonprofit colleges and universities.

This year's campaign marks an extraordinary historic milestone: ICFNC has officially surpassed the $100 million mark in total philanthropic revenue raised since its founding in 1953. The 2025–2026 total includes $425,466.32 for student scholarships, $493,018.26 in programmatic grant support, and $1,206,696 in vital in-kind donations.

"Reaching the $100 million milestone is a testament to more than seven decades of outstanding generosity from our corporate, foundation, and individual partners," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "These sustained investments are transforming the lives of students and ensuring that our independent campuses remain premier engines for North Carolina's future workforce."

The impact of this year's funding spans critical priorities across the sector, driving innovative academic pathways, strengthening financial aid, and advancing technology infrastructure.

"Our donors continue to fuel innovation and expand accessibility across North Carolina's independent higher education sector," said Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina. "From integrating cutting-edge technology like generative artificial intelligence to building seamless transfer pathways, this campaign positions our institutions at the forefront of academic excellence."

2025–2026 Campaign Highlights:

NCICU Transfer Pathways Initiative: Building on $1.3 million previously secured , NCICU announced a new $210,000 grant from The Cannon Foundation to cover first-year campus participation costs. The initiative streamlines credit mobility among all 58 NC community colleges and Louisburg College to NCICU's four-year campuses, with a new software portal set to launch in September 2026.





Building on , NCICU announced a new to cover first-year campus participation costs. The initiative streamlines credit mobility among all 58 NC community colleges and Louisburg College to NCICU's four-year campuses, with a new software portal set to launch in September 2026. SAS Software Grant Program: Through an ongoing corporate partnership with SAS, 31 NCICU institutions benefited from $1.2 million in comprehensive in-kind support. Campuses received unlimited software licenses and professional training resources to dramatically expand data analytics capacity.





Through an ongoing corporate partnership with SAS, 31 NCICU institutions benefited from $1.2 million in comprehensive in-kind support. Campuses received unlimited software licenses and professional training resources to dramatically expand data analytics capacity. NCICU Ethics Bowl: The fifteenth annual event, with the theme of "Ethics in Leadership," featured 18 participating campuses and secured $66,600 in sponsorships. Johnson C. Smith University made history as the first HBCU named the NCICU Ethics Bowl Champion. A new $75,000 grant from the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations has been secured to present the 2027 event , with the theme of "Ethics in Everyday Life," at the North Carolina Legislative Complex, February 5 & 6, 2027.





The fifteenth annual event, with the theme of "Ethics in Leadership," featured 18 participating campuses and secured $66,600 in sponsorships. as the first HBCU named the NCICU Ethics Bowl Champion. A new has been secured to present the , with the theme of "Ethics in Everyday Life," at the North Carolina Legislative Complex, February 5 & 6, 2027. NCSA Criminal Justice Scholarship: Sponsored by the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association, this initiative provides $2,000 annual scholarships administered by NCICU for students who are dependents of law enforcement officials and pursuing careers in criminal justice.





Sponsored by the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association, this initiative provides $2,000 annual scholarships administered by NCICU for students who are dependents of law enforcement officials and pursuing careers in criminal justice. North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium: Co-sponsored with the University of North Carolina (UNC) System, scholarships for this annual symposium enabled 11 NCICU students to receive stipends to conduct and present original research at Elon University.

Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) Grants:

AI Ready Network: Supported by a $7,000 grant, NCICU joined a national network to prepare campuses for generative AI. Funding drives professional development and a monthly collaborative discussion series on operations and curricula integration.





Supported by a $7,000 grant, to prepare campuses for generative AI. Funding drives professional development and a monthly collaborative discussion series on operations and curricula integration. Scholarship Challenge Grant: A $25,000 matching grant from the CIC was fully matched by Coca-Cola Consolidated, unlocking $50,000 in total support for The Healthcare STEM Scholarship to aid second-year students completing high-demand health degrees.





A $25,000 matching grant from the CIC was fully matched by Coca-Cola Consolidated, unlocking $50,000 in total support for The Healthcare STEM Scholarship to aid second-year students completing high-demand health degrees. Capacity Building Grant: A $10,000 award funded the development of a distinct, fundraising-focused microsite for ICFNC within the ncicu.org domain to optimize donor and corporate engagement portal tools.

With this historic $100 million momentum, NCICU and ICFNC remain dedicated to advancing affordability, student success, and institutional leadership across the state.

Click here to learn more about NCICU scholarships and how to support student success.

ABOUT NCICU & ICFNC

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina's independent higher education in state and federal public policy and on education issues with other education sectors in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

The Independent College Fund of North Carolina is the fundraising arm of NCICU. An advisory board, made up of corporate and foundation leaders, together with 25 college presidents, guides the work of the Fund. For more information about NCICU and ICFNC, visit www.ncicu.org.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities