Independent Consulting Firm Finds Employees Created Documents 30% Faster and Saved Nearly 4 Hours Per Week Using Templafy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy, a global leader in enterprise template management and document creation, today announced the results of a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study1, which found that Templafy users created documents and presentations 30% faster and that senior-level users saved nearly 4 hours per week by eliminating inconsistencies and reducing time spent on document review.

Templafy commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct an independent study of the total economic impact of implementing its cloud-based document and presentation automation solutions for global professional services firms. For this study, Forrester interviewed enterprise customers in the banking and professional services sector who together employed a total of 30,500 Templafy end-users.

The findings reveal the qualitative and quantitative benefits of eliminating the manual work required to create, manage and review documents, such as financial reports, contracts, invoices and customer presentations. The study found that employees spend an average of 12 hours a week creating documents, presentations and other content within an office software suite.

Using Templafy, organizations made workflows faster and more cost-effective than possible with existing legacy technology alone. Based on those surveyed, organizations implementing Templafy experienced $25.1 million in benefits and an 1,239% ROI over a three-year period.

One interviewee described the Templafy user experience to Forrester: "The user journey improved, creating a better experience for the user. Just the ease of finding what you need via search is fantastic. When we go into our word processor or presentation software, Templafy opens automatically so we can select the templates first. Predefined slides pop up and suggest them to users. It's very visible and you can access everything you need. Not only that, it's available offline, which is incredible."

The core benefits that users attributed to their investments in Templafy include:

Improved productivity : Access to searchable, cloud-hosted libraries of on-brand templates, slides and images enabled employees to creating customer-facing documents and presentations 50% faster.

: Access to searchable, cloud-hosted libraries of on-brand templates, slides and images enabled employees to creating customer-facing documents and presentations 50% faster. Automated content creation: Templafy's centralized platform and cloud-hosted services enabled IT teams to reclaim 95% of time spent managing the organized content and templates.

Templafy's centralized platform and cloud-hosted services enabled IT teams to reclaim 95% of time spent managing the organized content and templates. Empowered branding teams: With the benefit of company-wide content governance, users in the branding departments saw a 20% increase in productivity.

"We believe that this Forrester study confirms that our platform delivers immense value to our customers and enjoyable and productive workflows to our users," said Templafy CEO Jesper Theill Eriksen. "What makes our solution so powerful is our user-centricity combined with enterprise-scale governance capability. In our view, this study validates that large organizations can achieve an impressive return on investment from Templafy."

About Templafy

Templafy is a fast-growing B2B Software-as-a-Service company, helping over 1.5 million users improve productivity, branding, and compliance across business documents, presentations, and emails. Templafy's platform assists enterprise employees in each stage of the document creation workflow, delivering productive, compliant and enjoyable ways of working in office applications. It's a solution that communications and compliance teams can control, IT can trust, and employees love using.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2014, Templafy's team leveraged more than 15 years of experience in template management and document automation to develop a cloud service solution now used by enterprise customers from all industries. Templafy's offices are currently located in New York, Copenhagen, Berlin and Eindhoven, representing 40+ nationalities, and the Templafy team serves customers all over the world.

1 The Total Economic Impact™ Of Templafy, a September 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Templafy.

