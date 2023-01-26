Independent Developer Creates Fantasy Card Game in Record Time Using AI Technology

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Spell Siege, the new epic fantasy-themed card game that will transport players to a world of magic and adventure, has been created using cutting-edge AI technology in less than 6 hours. Salvatore J. Tringali, a self-taught graphic designer and avid gamer, used OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 to generate hundreds of original card ideas, detailed descriptions, and game rule set, resulting in a fully-realized and highly-entertaining game.

Spell Siege Spell Siege

"I've always dreamed of creating my own card game, but I was limited by my time and resources," said Salvatore Tringali. "ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 allowed me to quickly and easily generate hundreds of original card ideas, complete with detailed descriptions and artwork. The result is Spell Siege, a game that is unlike anything you've played before." Spell Siege is not only a game but also a warning of what the future holds with artificial intelligence. Although this emerging technology has benefits, it also brings many ethical concerns.

To make Spell Siege a reality, the team behind the game has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the game's development and bring it to market in the Spring of 2023. By supporting the campaign, backers will not only be helping to bring this unique and exciting game to life, but they'll also be able to experience the game.

For more information, visit the Spell Siege Medium page, or any of the Spell Siege social media accounts:

https://medium.com/@spellsiege2023/how-a-fantasy-card-game-was-created-in-less-than-6-hours-using-chatgpt-and-dall-e-2-36c00a3d85a5

https://twitter.com/SpellSiege

https://www.facebook.com/SpellSiege/

https://www.instagram.com/spellsiege/

https://discord.gg/yxtGPMr9wT

For questions please contact:

Salvatore J. Tringali

[email protected]

828-771-6953

SOURCE Spell Siege