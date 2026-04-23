Independent Emergency Physicians (IEP) Announces Strategic Investment in ConsensioHealth

Investment accelerates growth of physician-aligned revenue cycle platform built for emergency medicine

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Emergency Physicians (IEP) today announced a strategic investment in ConsensioHealth, a physician-aligned revenue cycle management (RCM) company purpose-built for emergency medicine.

The investment marks the next phase of growth for ConsensioHealth, strengthening its ability to scale technology, expand operational capacity, and deliver enhanced performance for physician groups seeking greater visibility, control, and alignment in their revenue cycle.

ConsensioHealth logo

"For too long, physician groups have been asked to accept revenue cycle models that weren't built for how emergency medicine actually works," said David Hall, MD, FACEP, President and Chief Executive Officer of IEP. "When performance, transparency, and alignment are not there, it impacts everything—from operations to physician sustainability. We made a deliberate decision to build the platform we wish existed—one that gives physician groups real visibility, control, and the ability to continuously improve performance."

A Strategic Investment in Physician-Led Infrastructure

IEP's investment builds on long-standing alignment with physician-led partners, including Emergency Medicine Specialists (EMS), an early investor in ConsensioHealth.

"This isn't just about growth—it's about ownership and alignment," said Beth Griffin, MD, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer and President of EMS. "Physician groups are recognizing that who owns and operates their revenue cycle matters. When that alignment is there, performance improves and revenue cycle becomes a competitive advantage. IEP's investment brings the scale, resources, and expertise needed to accelerate ConsensioHealth's vision—expanding capabilities and extending its impact across more physician groups.

Founded in 2014, ConsensioHealth was designed specifically for the complexity of emergency medicine—an environment defined by high acuity, unpredictable volume, and increasing regulatory pressure.

"Emergency medicine is constantly changing—and the revenue cycle has to keep up," said Lisa Maurer, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer of ConsensioHealth. "What makes this model different is that it's shaped directly by the physicians using it. Their insight and real-world challenges continuously inform how it evolves. We're not just managing the revenue cycle—we're actively building it to match the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape. That allows us to continuously adapt, refine, and improve performance."

Positioned for Growth and Broader Impact

With this investment, ConsensioHealth will expand its ability to support physician groups across emergency medicine practices, enhancing technology capabilities, advancing predictive analytics, and strengthening performance transparency. The investment also reflects a broader shift among physician-led organizations to take greater ownership of the infrastructure that drives clinical and financial performance.

"Physician groups want alignment. They want transparency. And they want performance," Hall added. "This investment positions ConsensioHealth to deliver on that."

IEP will hold representation on ConsensioHealth's Board of Directors as part of the investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Independent Emergency Physicians (IEP)

Independent Emergency Physicians (IEP) is a physician-owned, physician-led medical group that partners with health systems to lead clinical operations across emergency departments and related care settings. IEP provides integrated services across the acute care continuum, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, observation medicine, post-acute care, and academic medicine, and operates eight independently owned urgent care clinics across Michigan.

IEP supports more than 700,000 patient encounters annually. IEP's model is grounded in physician leadership, data-driven performance, and a seamless "One Care Team" approach—supporting physicians in delivering coordinated, high-quality care and ensuring patients receive compassionate, patient-centered care in every setting.

About ConsensioHealth

ConsensioHealth is a physician-aligned revenue cycle management company founded in 2014 and built specifically for emergency medicine. Consensio delivers performance-driven solutions designed to provide visibility, control, and financial alignment for physician groups.

SOURCE IEP