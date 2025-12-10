Independent Filmmakers Spotlighted at AFM Pitch Conference with Emotionally Resonant 9/11 Story

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overactive Imagination Pictures selected by Swiss-based predictive analytics firm Largo.ai to present at the American Film Market (AFM) Pitch Conference 2025, one of the market's signature showcases where chosen creators pitch their stories live to top producers, financiers, and development executives.

Ken Sheetz and Elizabeth England Present at AFM2025

For filmmakers Ken Sheetz and Elizabeth England, the road to AFM began as a simple experiment. They first ran their bawdy comedy Jellybeans through Largo.ai, curious about how artificial intelligence might interpret their work. When the analysis came back glowing, they submitted, Secret Ingredients, which performed exceptionally well—strong enough that Largo.ai invited them to participate in the AFM Pitch Conference.

But it was their third screenplay, Summer Rules, that captured Largo.ai's attention in a way neither expected. The platform identified the film as having major blockbuster potential, rising to the top as one of the most exciting projects in their emerging 3i/Atlas slate. While Largo.ai's analysis points to exciting possibilities, these projections are informational and shouldn't be taken as guaranteed outcomes.

"Once our analytics showed Summer Rules performing at record levels, we knew we were looking at something special," said Annemarie Blue of Largo.ai. "Inviting Overactive Imagination Pictures to the 2025 AFM pitch was the natural next step."

Producer Elizabeth England notes that the story resonates now more than ever:

"Superhero-weary audiences are hungry for authentic, uplifting humanistic stories again. Summer Rules explores how a family heals in the long shadow of 9/11—and now, two decades later, an entire generation has grown up with no personal memory of that day. The film gives meaning, compassion, and context to a moment that shaped the world they inherited."

Additional support comes from From the Heart Productions (FTH), a well-respected nonprofit championing independent storytellers. "Summer Rules is only the second FTH-associated film ever invited to Largo's AFM event, and the first to reach this scale of recognition," said FTH founder Carole Dean. "Their achievement is extraordinary."

"There are moments in a filmmaker's life when the years of stubborn belief, rewriting, hustling, and holding the line finally culminate in a single, astonishing yes," said Producer/Writer Ken Sheetz, founder of Overactive Imagination Pictures.

The journey now moves from spotlight to collaboration as the team seeks partners to help produce the 3i/Atlas slate.

