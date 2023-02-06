Independent Financial Group Continues to Support San Diego Charities for Youth with a $170,000 Combined Donation in 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a San Diego-based independent broker-dealer, donated a combined $170,000 to four local charities in 2022: Promises2Kids ($50,000); Challenged Athletes Foundation ($50,000); The Mitchell Thorp Foundation ($40,000); and Wayfinder Family Services ($30,000).

These donations reflect a multi-year commitment to programs benefiting youth, including former foster youth and children with disabilities and significant illnesses. In particular, IFG has supported Wayfinder Family Services, formerly Junior Blind of America, for 15 years, since their first donation in 2008.

"IFG is proud to continue to support local high-impact charities shaping the lives of San Diego's youth, for our 15th year since our founding in 2003," explained IFG President and CEO Scott Heising. "We believe in making a commitment to the organizations where our dollars have a local, material impact, and where we can make a difference over a long period of time with steady contributions." David Fischer, IFG Co-Founder and Managing Director, said, "these charities all have a special meaning to Scott and I, as fathers in our local community, and we are committed to supporting their work over time: it's central to our mission as a company." To date, IFG has donated over one million dollars to charitable organizations operating in San Diego and California.

About IFG's Selected Charities

Promises2Kids responds to the needs of foster children and those who have been removed from their home due to abuse and neglect. The Challenged Athletes Foundation provides opportunities and support for physically disabled athletes so they can pursue active lifestyles and competitive athletics. Wayfinder Family Services (formerly Junior Blind of America) offers a full range of essential services that meet the needs of people of all ages, including the visually impaired, foster youth, youth with serious medical conditions or trauma, and their families. In memory of their son Mitchell, Brad and Beth Thorp founded the Mitchell Thorp Foundation with the goal of supporting families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses and disorders.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 656 independent financial professionals across 409 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020, for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022. In 2022, IFG was ranked 19th largest among national independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine and Financial Planning Magazine, based on revenue.

