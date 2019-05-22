Independent Financial Partners Chooses Riskalyze Platform for Risk Alignment and Trading Automation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Riskalyze announced an enterprise agreement to deliver risk alignment to Independent Financial Partners (IFP) advisors at scale. Riskalyze's platform will give IFP advisors better access to sophisticated portfolio analytics, client engagement tools and trading automation technology.

Formerly associated with a large, national broker-dealer, IFP is now launching their own, unique independent Broker Dealer, IFP Securities. IFP, which intends to be both advisor-focused and technology-focused, has chosen to deploy the Riskalyze platform as an offering in their technology lineup. Many IFP advisors have purchased Riskalyze independently but will now have access to a unified partnership through their Broker Dealer.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with IFP and the advisors they serve," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Their priorities are well-aligned with ours, and we're honored to have the Risk Number® play a role in our shared interest to empower the world to invest fearlessly."

Integrations with other firms in IFP's offering played a significant factor in their decision. Notably, Riskalyze's robust integration with eMoney's financial planning tools and Pershing's custodial services will ensure compatibility with advisor workflows.

"We're proud to work with such an innovative firm as IFP, especially at this critical point in their journey," said Patrick Hannon, managing director of major accounts at Riskalyze. "The alignment between Riskalyze and their existing workflows and systems makes this relationship a no-brainer."

IFP advisors also have access to Autopilot, Riskalyze's Trading Automation solution that equips advisors with an intelligent inbox from which to make fiduciary decisions when accounts need attention.

"We're thrilled to bring everything Riskalyze has to offer to the table for our advisors," said Greg Wozniak, director of advisor experience at IFP. "With a deep commitment to our advisor-first approach, we aim to continuously offer best in class technology partnerships like the one we have with Riskalyze."

The enterprise agreement between the two firms is currently in place, and IFP has already activated Riskalyze users on the platform.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform, empowers advisors to automate client accounts with Autopilot, delivers the first risk-centric 401K experience with Riskalyze Retirement Solutions, and enables enterprises to develop real-time visibility, increase revenue, spot issues and navigate changing fiduciary rules with Compliance Cloud. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, custodians and clearing firms use the Riskalyze platform to empower the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About IFP Securities

Independent Financial Partners is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser based out Tampa, Florida. Their firm's independent platform empowers advisors through freedom of choice and a constantly evolving technology suite that's designed to build better client experiences. Learn more about Independent Financial Partners by visiting their website, http://ifpartners.com.

