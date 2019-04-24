Independent Financial Partners Selects Redi2 for Fee Billing, Revenue Management Solutions

TAMPA, Fla. and BOSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redi2 Technologies has been selected by Independent Financial Partners (IFP), an SEC-registered investment advisor and soon-to-be broker-dealer, as their provider of hosted fee billing and revenue management solutions.

Redi2 delivers a number of services through their Wealth Manager Enterprise Solution program to IFP advisors, including simplified client billing, transparent fee disclosures, an enhanced online experience and much more. At the core of their technology, Redi2 strives to improve each client interaction through quality design and a progressive software development life cycle.

"We are impressed with the vision of the IF Partners executive team," said Tom Huddleston, managing director of Redi2's Wealth Management line of business. "Their journey from advisor to hybrid broker-dealer could only happen with the right technology solutions that enable such a significant transition. Redi2 Technologies is proud to be selected as the partner of choice to handle the automation of IF Partners' billing operations for the next phase of their growth. Our Wealth Manager Enterprise™ solution is purpose-built to enable the scalability required for the growth IF Partners is expected to experience over the next decade and beyond."

As an added value, Redi2 enhances the efficiency of the billing process through flexible billing templates and payment models, a dedicated workflow and direct billing support. IFP expects that this partnership will help provide a more streamlined experience for advisors and their clients.

"Redi2 is, in our minds, the industry standard for account billing software," said Chris Hamm, COO at IFP. "Just as IFP has evolved and innovated over the years, with their platform, we hope to collaborate and create a better billing experience at our broker-dealer."

ABOUT INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL PARTNERS

IFP is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) and works directly with its network of financial advisors to provide them technological, compliance, marketing, business development and operational support. As of Dec. 31, 2017, IFP's advisors have more than $40 billion in assets under advisement. The firm has annually earned the trusted CEFEX certification for investment support services for adhering to the industry's best practices since 2014. For more information, visit www.ifpartners.com.

ABOUT REDI2

Headquartered in Boston, Redi2 Technologies offers a comprehensive, SaaS revenue management platform to the global financial services industry, serving investment management firms with aggregated assets under management of more than $5.5 trillion. Since its 2002 founding, Redi2 has leveraged technology to automate client reporting, fee billing and invoicing for wealth and investment managers. Redi2 is a Software as a Service (SaaS) pioneer and a market leader in vendor-hosted fee billing for firms of all sizes. For more information, visit www.redi2.com.

