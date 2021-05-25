Independent Financier and NYT Bestselling Author, Marin Katusa, Publishes Second Book, The Rise of America

The Rise of America looks at the U.S. monetary system, outlining weaknesses we must address if we want to outpace China Tweet this

"The mainstream media in America tends to project a lot of doom and gloom about the direction of things, from the failure of the great American experiment to the collapse of the U.S. dollar. The reality is quite the opposite," Katusa says. "Don't get me wrong, there will be major economic dislocations, changes in patterns of international trade, new political alignments and tensions, etc. But the winner is going to be America."

In The Rise of America, Katusa looks at the history of the U.S. monetary system and its struggles, outlining clear weaknesses in our infrastructure that we must attend to if we want to outpace China's growth in manufacturing, supply chains and technological training. Katusa asserts that, because of the current power of the U.S. dollar in the global market, Americans are in a unique position to ensure our dominance with a series of smart, strategic choices by policymakers and investors alike.

"There is strong potential for technology invented in the U.S. and Israel, in conjunction with American SWAP allies, combined with funding impetus from the Federal Maritime Commission, to create an engine capable of powering the planet's future," Katusa says. "The result could pull people everywhere out of poverty."

About Marin Katusa

Marin Katusa is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Colder War and The Rise of America. Over the last two decades, he has become the largest independent financier in the resource sector globally. Katusa has visited over 500 resource projects in over 100 countries. His insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC. He publishes his unique resource strategies and research at www.katusaresearch.com.

