INDEPENDENT FULL-SERVICE AD AGENCY REDEFINES MODERN WORKPLACE WITH VISION OF SHARED LEADERSHIP

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service advertising agency Bader Rutter has announced changes to both its leadership and advisory structures with the promotion of internal talent and the addition of independent external advisers. These moves align with the agency's emphasis on modern, shared leadership and succession planning to cement future success.

Naming Co-presidents

Tom Posta, formerly chief client officer, and David Jordan, formerly chief growth officer, have been promoted to president. With a 26-year legacy at Bader Rutter, Posta will focus on ensuring the agency has the strongest infrastructure for future growth. This includes infrastructure responsibilities like talent, technology, internal processes and more. With over 25 years in the industry and 15 years at Bader Rutter, Jordan will focus on business expansion. This includes strategy, new business growth, expanding the agency footprint in Chicago and increasing the scope of the agency's business consulting arm. Posta and Jordan will make an impressive and effective team.

"Bader Rutter is excited to cultivate this vision of shared leadership in the advertising space," Posta said. "It allows us to focus on mission-critical functions that will help drive us forward."

Jordan added: "Shared leadership prepares us for a future of expansion and the ability for key executives to provide much needed focus to meet the diverse needs of our clients today and tomorrow."

Additions to Board of Directors

Bader Rutter also welcomes three new independent board members to its current board of directors, composed of nine individuals. The board, created in 2009, is responsible for fiscal governance and strategic counsel.

Greg Nickerson, chairman, Bader Rutter, explained: "It was a tall task to replace retiring directors of the board who had contributed greatly for more than a decade. After an exhaustive search, we landed on three individuals who we think each bring a fresh and spirited perspective to our work. We are excited to see how they build on our current momentum and help us grow our business."

The three new independent board members are:

Racquel Harris. A global business leader, adviser and executive, Harris has experience leading three $1 billion-plus businesses at Fortune 100 companies. Harris spent 15 years of her career at Kraft Foods in both the United States and abroad, building brands before continuing her career at Sam's Club.

Jack Rooney. A broadly experienced leader in marketing, agency management, creative development and brand strategy, Rooney has a wealth of agency experience, including for DDB, Ogilvy, GMR Marketing and more. During his career, Rooney was the CEO of two holding company agencies and has spent some time corporate-side with Miller Brewing Company and Fiserv.

Mara Swan . A strategic and driven business leader, Swan is known for her ability to creatively solve business challenges. Swan spent a large portion of her career at ManpowerGroup, overseeing global strategy, HR, marketing, thought leadership, PR, ESG, D&I and more. She also held leadership roles at Molson Coors.

With these organizational changes, Nickerson remains the agency's chairman and Jeff Young remains CEO.

"We've always believed that modern business requires contemporary leadership models, and succession planning is one of the most important things a company can do to help cement its future success," Young said. "As a large agency with even larger aspirations, we need to ensure we always have a deep leadership runway. With this adjustment to our leadership structure, we can create dedicated responsibilities and provide the best work and service to each of our clients and employees."

