Independent Health Selects Cincom's Customer Communications Solution

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, a worldwide software provider, is pleased to announce that Independent Health (www.independenthealth.com), a leading not-for-profit health insurance plan serving nearly 350,000 members throughout Western New York, has selected Cincom Eloquence® (www.cincom.com/cds) to streamline member correspondence processes across its enterprise.

"Correspondence plays a critical role in providing award-winning service to our members, providers and employers, that has allowed us to be consistently recognized as one of the highest-ranked health plans in the nation," said Jim Mis, Director - Content Management and Implementation at Independent Health. "As we looked at our current application and supporting systems, we felt there was a significant impediment in developing new correspondence requiring extensive IT involvement and taking weeks, sometimes months to complete. After a thorough assessment of multiple vendor applications, it was clear that Cincom Eloquence's user-friendly interface would allow our business users to take a more active role in creating correspondence and minimize the lift on IT resources. Not only will this help us move at the 'speed of business', with new content and changes being deployed rapidly, it will also allow us to communicate with members and providers as their preferences move from print to digital, including email, web and SMS. Cincom Eloquence was the best choice to help us deliver more personalized correspondence easier, and faster."

Initially, Independent Health will leverage Cincom Eloquence's ability to easily integrate with existing core administration systems, including Medecision's Aerial, and to power personalized ad hoc correspondence from across the enterprise with rapid turnaround from design to fulfillment. Future plans include migrating their entire template library to Eloquence including ID cards and complex contracts, as well as extending correspondence capabilities with electronic signature through Eloquence's DocuSign® connector.

"As health insurance plans continue to focus on improving the customer experience to drive better outcomes, the ability to communicate quickly and accurately with all stakeholders, be it members or providers, is vital," said Lori Gelter, North American Sales Director for Cincom's Document Solutions division. "We are extremely proud to play a role in Independent Health's ongoing commitment to enabling affordable access to quality healthcare throughout Western New York."

About Independent Health (www.independenthealth.com)

Independent Health, a not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Buffalo, New York, serves nearly 350,000 members and provides innovative health care products and benefits designed to engage consumers in their health and well-being. Established in 1980, our comprehensive portfolio of progressive products includes HMO, POS, PPO and EPO products, Medicare and Medicaid plans, traditional indemnity insurance, individual and small group Exchange products, consumer-directed plans and health savings accounts, plus coverage for self-funded employers.

About Cincom (www.cincom.com)

Since 1968, Cincom has helped world leading businesses deliver enterprise-class software solutions. For more information about Cincom's products and services, contact Cincom at 1-800-2CINCOM (USA only), send an email to info@cincom.com or visit the company's website at http://www.cincom.com.

