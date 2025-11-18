Independent Health to Join MVP Health Care's Family of Companies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP Health Care and Independent Health are proud to announce that Independent Health will join MVP's family of companies, subject to regulatory approvals. Together, the two organizations are building the foundation for a new era of health and well-being across New York, Vermont and beyond—one that is built on local trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to improving lives.

Pending regulatory approval, the affiliation of two mission-driven, not-for-profit health plans with deep community engagement, reflects a bold vision and strategy to create a health care experience that is more connected, personalized, and proactive. By aligning strengths, MVP and Independent Health will serve nearly one million members and employ over 3,000 people across the region with $7 billion in annual revenue. This marks a pivotal moment in regional health care and a chance to lead the way in transforming health care delivery and redefining what local health plans can accomplish.

"As our family grows, we remain steadfast in our purpose: putting people at the center of their health journey," said Chris Del Vecchio, CEO of MVP Health Care. "This is not just about aligning organizations; it is about creating a future-focused health care system that empowers individuals to live their healthiest, most vibrant lives. By accelerating innovation, rethinking the care experience, and embracing bold changes, we are taking a critical step forward to meet the growing needs of our members and communities."

The health care industry continues to face significant challenges, including rising medical and pharmaceutical costs, regulatory pressures, and the complexities of delivering care in a rapidly changing landscape. Recognizing these realities, MVP and Independent Health are working proactively to shape a system that prioritizes individuals over processes. Central to this effort is a shared commitment to MVP's Empowered Well-Being vision to fundamentally change health care for the better by creating a future where every person feels confident and connected in their pursuit of wellness. Empowered Well-Being places individuals at the center of their health journey, equipping them with the tools, support, and guidance to make informed decisions, access high-quality care, and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

"Independent Health has long been recognized for our focus on delivering the highest quality care and service to our members and our community," said Michael W. Cropp, M.D., President and CEO of Independent Health. "Joining the MVP Health Care family allows us to innovate further while staying true to the communities we serve. By aligning our strengths and shared values, we are not only preparing for today's challenges—but we are designing health care for the future, where every person feels empowered and supported to achieve their best health."

The affiliation will prioritize initiatives designed to meet evolving consumer needs, including improving provider collaboration, advancing pharmacy services, and implementing technology to simplify and personalize care navigation. Key to this effort is a commitment to addressing the growing pace of change in health care and ensuring the organizations adapt to new ways of working for the benefit of members, providers, and communities.

All our stakeholders, including members, providers, employers, and partners, can expect business as usual with no immediate changes to coverage, benefits, or local personalized service. Both organizations are committed to transparent communication to ensure a smooth experience.

The boards of directors of both organizations unanimously approved the transaction, reaffirming their shared vision for creating a more connected and sustainable model for health care.

About MVP Health Care:

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information visit www.mvphealthcare.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Independent Health:

Independent Health is an independent, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Buffalo, New York, providing innovative health care products and benefits designed to engage consumers in their health and well-being. Established in 1980, Independent Health offers a comprehensive portfolio of progressive products including HMO, POS, PPO and EPO products, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, individual Exchange products, consumer-directed plans, health savings accounts, and coverage for self-funded employers. Our subsidiaries and affiliate companies include a third-party administrator of health benefits, pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy and the Independent Health Foundation. In all, Independent Health and its affiliates serve a total of more than 550,000 lives across the country.

Independent Health has been recognized nationally for its award-winning customer service, dedication to quality health care and unmatched relationships with physicians and providers. To learn more, go to www.independenthealth.com.

