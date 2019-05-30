Independent Insurance and Employee Benefits Firm Meeker Sharkey & Hurley Partners with United Benefit Advisors

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, welcomes Meeker Sharkey & Hurley to our community of Partners. Forward thinking, generous and knowledgeable, Meeker Sharkey & Hurley is an outstanding example of how an agency can put employees, clients and the community first and still succeed.

"Our clients will greatly benefit from UBA's capabilities in providing one of the largest databases for benchmarking benefits, compliance and legislative support as well as market-leading administrative tools" - Peter Rosky, Senior Vice President and Benefits Practice Leader of Meeker Sharkey & Hurley

A community-focused firm, Meeker Sharkey & Hurley provides insurance and employee benefits to individuals and businesses alike. Their mission is to be the leading independent insurance agency in New Jersey when it comes to helping people plan for their insurance needs.

"By eagerly immersing themselves into the UBA culture of sharing and collaboration, Meeker Sharkey & Hurley is an ideal UBA Partner. Their vision of community service earns our respect and embodies our internal culture of giving back. We believe them to be a valuable asset in the independent insurance and benefits field," said UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE.

Peter Rosky, Senior Vice President and Benefits Practice Leader of Meeker Sharkey & Hurley says, "Meeker Sharkey & Hurley's primary mission is to serve our clients, our employees and our community. Joining UBA enhances our ability to serve those constituents. By sharing intellectual capital and accessing best-in-class resources we are able to bring our clients and our community the breadth and depth of a national firm while maintaining the hands-on approach of a boutique agency. Our clients will greatly benefit from UBA's capabilities in providing one of the largest databases for benchmarking benefits, compliance and legislative support as well as market-leading administrative tools. Additionally, we are looking forward to sharing ideas and collaborating with some of the most highly respected firms and thought leaders in our industry."

Meeker Sharkey & Hurley is one of the newest Partners to join a network of independent employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, England, and Ireland. As a combined group, UBA's annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top ten employee benefit advisory organizations globally.

About Meeker Sharkey & Hurley

Serving the community since the 1860s, Meeker Sharkey & Hurley (MSH) provides both personal and commercial insurance, employee benefits and risk management services. The firm is noted for its dedicated associates, high-quality client experiences, personal attention, and customized commercial risk management and benefit strategies for mid-market companies in the Tri-State region. To learn more about Meeker Sharkey & Hurley, visit www.meekersharkeyhurley.com.

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit www.UBAbenefits.com.

