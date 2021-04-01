Independent Insurance Group and its Affiliates Announce the Hiring of Eric SoHayda as Vice President, Sales and Operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company ("Independent Life") announced today that its affiliate, Independent Life Assignment Company ("Independent Assignment"), has hired Eric SoHayda as Vice President of Sales & Operations. Eric has nearly eight years of structured settlement experience and previously served in various roles within the structured settlement business unit of Prudential Financial Inc. Independent Life and Independent Assignment are subsidiaries of Independent Insurance Group, LLC (collectively, the "Independent Life Group"). Launched in 2018, Independent Life is an insurance carrier dedicated to helping those who experience physical injuries and their families.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our growing team," commented George Luecke, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Independent Life Group. "Eric brings to us a stellar reputation in our industry, and a wealth of structured settlement expertise and relationships. We plan to make additional high-impact hires in upcoming months in keeping with our momentum in the marketplace."

"I am excited to work with Independent Life to provide the best possible outcomes for everyone involved in the claims settling process," added Eric SoHayda. "I have a deep appreciation for the impact that our industry has on those we passionately serve every day, and I am looking forward to contributing to Independent Life's mission."

ABOUT INDEPENDENT INSURANCE GROUP

Independent Insurance Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, is the first insurance group to focus exclusively on the primary issuance of structured settlement annuities. Our goal is to provide competitive and innovative annuity products and services that professional brokers and consultants can efficiently integrate into their settlement planning solutions, for the long-term protection of those who have experienced personal injury, as well as their families and advocates. For additional information on Independent Life, please visit www.independent.life.

