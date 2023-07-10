INDEPENDENT INTEGRATED MARKETING AGENCY BRUNNER SELECTED AS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR CHURCH'S TEXAS CHICKEN®

PITTSBURGH and ATLANTA , July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunner, a leading full-service integrated marketing agency, announced today that the company has been named Strategic-Creative Agency of Record (AOR) for Church's Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. This collaboration will elevate the Church's Texas Chicken® brand and strengthen its community connections to drive strategic growth.

"We are thrilled to be working with Church's Texas Chicken® as their Agency of Record," said Jeff Maggs, managing partner at Brunner. "Our team is passionate about collaborating with brands that have a rich history and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. We look forward to leveraging our strategic capabilities to drive impactful results for Church's Texas Chicken®."

As the AOR, Brunner will leverage its comprehensive suite of services, including strategic planning, creative development, social marketing, digital marketing, and analytics, to support Church's Texas Chicken® in achieving its marketing and business objectives. The agency's deep understanding of consumer behavior and market dynamics will play a pivotal role in developing integrated marketing campaigns that resonate with Church's Texas Chicken's diverse target audiences.

"We are excited to join forces with Brunner as we embrace a future as bold as our flavor," said Natalia Franco, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Church's Texas Chicken®. "Their proven expertise in the marketing landscape and deep understanding of our industry will undoubtedly help us amplify our brand and engage with our loyal customers in new strategic and meaningful ways."

Church's Texas Chicken®, renowned for its hand-battered, fried chicken and Honey-Butter Biscuits™, has been serving communities for more than 70 years. With Brunner as its AOR, Church's Texas Chicken® aims to build on its legacy of providing delicious food and memorable dining experiences by implementing innovative marketing strategies that connect with customers on both an emotional and culinary level.

ABOUT Church's Texas Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Chicken® is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, The Church's Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's®, along with its sister brands Church's Texas Chicken® (in the Americas) and Texas Chicken® (outside the Americas) have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

ABOUT BRUNNER

Brunner is an independent integrated marketing agency that's proud to have Good People, Getting Great Results for Our Clients. Brunner simplifies the complexities of marketing by using data to drive insights and ideas, build their client's business and help them understand what works and why for their brand. Because of their data DNA, they can serve as a true extension of their client's team, finding insights that keep them on top of the solution for their client's marketing challenges today and tomorrow. Brunner is helping to define category leaders across building supplies, healthcare, and finance among others. For more information, please visit www.brunnerworks.com.

SOURCE Brunnerworks