Independent Investment Bankers Corp. Announces Annual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Investment Bankers Corp. (IIB) is looking forward to its 6th Annual Conference, to be held this October in Austin, TX. This meeting is an opportunity for Investment Bankers, Private Equity Groups and other industry professionals to network, learn from one another and collaborate on future projects. The meetings will include a gathering of the Investment Bankers currently registered with IIB, a Welcome Reception at the Hotel Van Zandt, a forum at the Mexican American Cultural Center, as well as breakout events at various venues on Rainey Street. The entire event is curated to optimize networking and enjoyment of the local venues and fare. The group will end with dinner at the world famous Franklin Barbecue.

About Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

IIB is a registered SEC broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member that is dedicated to providing back office solutions for boutique investment banking firms nationally. IIB affiliate investment bankers are exclusively committed to servicing lower middle and middle market companies spanning across most industries. This is IIB's tenth year in operation.

To learn more about the IIB conference please visit https://www.iibcorp.com/annual-conference/ or call us at (512) 266-3000.



Dante Fichera

President

dfichera@iibcorp.com

SOURCE Independent Investment Bankers, Corp.

