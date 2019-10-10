Independent Lab Testing Critical for CBD Formulas

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as multi-billion-dollar growth is predicted for products containing cannabidiol (CBD) over the next few years, many consumers and companies are still trying to understand what it is, where it comes from and why it's getting so much attention. But while CBD was cleared for consumer use by Congress in 2018, and a great number of people have been purchasing products containing CBD, there is currently no federal requirement for CBD to be tested for safety or accuracy by outside labs.

To help consumers navigate questions about CBD in beauty products, Cloud 10 CBD-Infused Hair Care has released The ABCs of CBD as a resource, available at www.Cloud10CBD.com.. Certificates of Analysis are available on the company's website for each formula so consumers can understand exactly how much CBD is in their hair care products and that all formulas are THC free. "It's not enough to simply see CBD on the label," says Jodi Dery, owner of Cloud 10 Salon and co-founder of newly launched Cloud 10 CBD-Infused Hair Care. "Look for companies that are transparent about where they source their CBD, and that provide test results from independent labs confirming the CBD content and quality."

To help with this mission, Cloud 10 has released The ABCs of CBD as a consumer resource that allows customers and those interested in learning more about CBD to have quick and easy access to accurate information on the ingredient. This resource is currently available at www.Cloud10CBD.com and can be read here or by downloading this PDF.

One of the main points Cloud 10 wants consumers to understand is that CBD is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid that can have immense benefits when properly utilized in products focused on health and beauty such as hair care, skin care, massage creams, and pain relief. In hair care, CBD helps to provide anti-inflammatory properties and enhance hydration.

An important consumer consideration is that even if a product claims to have a certain amount of CBD or claims to be THC free, this cannot be verified without independent lab tests. In CNN's recent Weed 5: The CBD Craze, Dr. Sanjay Gupta concludes that CBD products should provide a complete list of ingredients with Certificates of Analysis from an outside lab to confirm their safety. To further reinforce this point, the medical journal JAMA published an article examining CBD products available for purchase online and found that nearly 70 percent were labeled incorrectly.

Cloud 10 CBD-Infused Hair Care products are formulated to contain 1% CBD and to be completely free of THC. Certificates of Analysis confirming this are available on the company's website for each formula.

"When purchasing CBD products, consumers should look for companies that are transparent about where they source their CBD and that provide test results from independent labs confirming the CBD content and quality," says Dery. "It's also important that the tests confirm the product is free of THC, pesticides and microbials. It's the only way you can be sure the products you're purchasing are exactly what the labels say they are."

About Cloud 10 CBD-Infused Hair Care

Cloud 10 CBD-Infused Hair Care is part of the family of hair care products produced by HairRx LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ProfilePro LLC, established in 2014 to produce advanced hair care products direct to consumer, and at retail, salons and spas. Combining the best of science and salon experience, Broad Spectrum Cloud 10 CBD-Infused Hair Care taps into the power of CBD from organically grown hemp and responsibly sourced vegan ingredients, including PhytoKeratin Plus, a plant-based keratin. All formulas are non-GMO, paraben free, sulfate free and cruelty free. Visit www.Cloud10CBD.com.

