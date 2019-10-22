Independent Lab Tests Confirm 'Massive' DevOps Speed & Cost Advantages of Actifio and IBM Cloud Object Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) documents "massive" advantages in speed and cost reduction for DevOps copies of Oracle databases using Actifio's patented Virtual Data Pipeline software with IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS).

Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today revealed the striking results of ESG's Technical Validation in a report titled, "Data-driven DevOps with Actifio and IBM Cloud Object Storage: Reducing the Cost and Complexity of Functional Test Development for Oracle RAC at Scale."

Among the key results important for organizations managing DevOps and needing rapid access to large production Oracle and other major database environments:

The validation test copied a 50-terabyte production Oracle database to five remote developers for DevOps purposes, going from block storage to IBM Cloud Object Storage while maintaining high performance

The Actifio-IBM solution delivers 79% lower TCO compared with traditional methods of provisioning test copies

Reduced provisioning time of 50TB clones for five functional test developers by more than 99% from 14 days (for traditional cloning methods) to less than two hours

The DevOps environment running on object storage was faster than the production environment running on block storage for every query that was tested

"DevOps teams are faced with the increased challenge of working in a fast-paced agile environment where secure, easy access to current production data is critical for time to market and the delivery of quality code," the ESG report states. "Actifio with IBM COS is a strong combination that reduces cost and complexity while also delivering on the promise to reduce the time to produce quality applications." The report concludes, "If your organization is looking to streamline IT infrastructure and optimize DevOps workflows, then ESG believes that you should seriously consider the economic advantages of fueling the data-driven enterprise with Actifio and IBM Cloud Object Storage."

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Virtually every large organization is looking to unlock inaccessible data and drive new strategic opportunities, from AI and analytics to the kind of new application development that increases revenues. A recent study concluded that a 10% increase in data accessibility will result in more than $65 million of additional net income for a typical Fortune 1000 company."

Ashutosh continued, "The combination of Actifio's Virtual Data Pipeline software technology and IBM Cloud Object Storage is opening eyes for customers around the world. This report underscores the point that Actifio's technology is a game-changer for object storage, turning it from purely cheap-and-deep to highly usable with performance at scale."

Access the report.

Enterprise Strategy Group is a leading IT analyst and research firm.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

