Independent Life Completes Comprehensive Policy Administration System Roll Out

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company today announced the successful transition to Mosaic®, its proprietary end-to-end policy administration system. The migration of all in-force fixed annuity policies onto Mosaic® completes another major milestone in Independent Life's ongoing modernization strategy, enhancing both its internal efficiency and market-facing capabilities.

"Our unified system now supports the entire lifecycle across our full product set," said George Luecke, COO of Independent Life and President of Independent Assignment Company. "As a result, we've streamlined the highly specialized structured settlement business, expanded data access, strengthened reporting capabilities, and cemented a strong foundation for further innovation and scalable growth. We are excited to be so well positioned to continue meeting the evolving needs of our current and future markets."

Mosaic®, designed in close collaboration with structured settlement stakeholders, is built to serve Independent's core structured settlement business while offering flexibility and expandability.

"For our distribution partners and end consumers, we can now deliver a more seamless experience," added Courtney Barber, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Independent Life. "With information truly at our fingertips, we can provide better customer service including quicker response times. Going forward, we can provide solutions that better align with how our clients, primarily injured parties and plaintiff attorneys, plan their financial futures."

Independent Life works with Lifeware SA to develop, implement and maintain its enterprise-wide Mosaic® system.

About Independent Life and Independent Assignment Company

Independent Life is a forward-thinking life and annuity insurance company whose complementary products and solutions improve outcomes in highly specialized markets. Independent Life provides its specialized annuities and expertise in the context of structured settlements, serving the unique, injury-based financial needs of claimants and their families; structured attorney fee deferrals, serving the unique business, financial, tax and retirement planning needs of plaintiff attorneys and firms; and structured installment sales, serving the unique needs of parties to transactions including business exits and real estate sales. Independent Assignment Company, among other things, coordinates Independent Life's distribution activities. Independent Life and its affiliates are supported by leading institutional partners, including LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance, and Hannover Re USA. For more information, visit www.independent.life.

About Lifeware SA

Lifeware SA is an innovative insurance technology firm based in Lugano, Switzerland, with offices across Europe, including Luxembourg and Barcelona. Lifeware specializes in policy administration systems built to support complex insurance environments spanning diverse products, distribution models, regulatory regimes, tax structures, languages, and cultural frameworks. For more information, visit www.lifeware.ch.

