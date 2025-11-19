Independent Life Launches Fixed Rate Structured Settlement Annuity on Mosaic System

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company, the only insurer dedicated primarily to structured settlements, today announced the launch of new-business capability for its traditional fixed-rate annuity product on its Mosaic system.

Originally created to support the development and rollout of Independent Life's innovative index-linked iStructure® annuities, Mosaic is a digital, end-to-end system engineered to streamline the entire structured settlement lifecycle.

"This is the next major step in advancing our strategic and operational goals," said George Luecke, President of Independent Group and COO of Independent Life. "When we complete the final phase, migrating all fixed in-force contracts onto Mosaic in early 2026, our business will operate on a single core platform capable of delivering sustainable operational efficiency, enhanced customer service, faster product development, optimal scalability, and acquisition-readiness."

Mosaic replaces desktop applications and manual processes with cloud-enabled, automated workflows, including customizable quoting and illustrations, automated document generation, electronic payments, and streamlined policy servicing.

"We're focused on making the lives of our consultants, case managers and payees as easy as possible," said Mikel Taft, Chief Business Development Officer. "Mosaic reduces friction, simplifies workflows, and helps our partners deliver better outcomes for those we serve."

Independent Life believes innovation will unlock significant value for the structured settlement industry, broadening adoption as well as opening up underpenetrated and emerging markets.

"In addition to plaintiffs, we serve attorneys through attorney fee deferrals and transaction parties through structured installment sales," added Courtney Barber, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "Offering product choice built on technology like Mosaic enables us to meet the needs of these sophisticated clients more effectively than ever before."

Independent Life has joined forces with Lifeware SA to bring Mosaic to life.

About Independent Life and Independent Insurance Group

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth and guarantees. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.Independent.life.

About Lifeware SA

For information about Lifeware, visit https://www.lifeware.ch.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Courtney Barber

[email protected]

SOURCE Independent Insurance Group LLC