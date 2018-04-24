Independent Living Systems Earns Accreditation From the National Committee for Quality Assurance

MIAMI, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leader in providing turn-key health care solutions for frail, special needs and aging populations, has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Accreditation for Case Management – Long Term Services and Supports (CM-LTSS). The NCQA CM-LTSS Program accredits organizations that meet certain requirements and standards in areas such as conducting person-centered comprehensive assessments, managing care transitions and developing care plans.

"Since our inception, ILS has been focused on providing solutions to address gaps in care so that individuals may live in the least-restrictive setting possible," says Nestor Plana, ILS' chairman and CEO. "By implementing best practices that effectively address social determinants of health and foster independence, ILS' care management model provides individuals in need of services with person-centered solutions. We are proud to have achieved this prestigious accreditation."

In earning NCQA's CM-LTSS Accreditation, ILS demonstrates a strong commitment to adhering to guidelines that foster an environment of continuous improvement in the delivery of Case Management and Long-Term Services and Supports.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers and community-based organizations. As the first Florida-based organization to earn NCQA Accreditation, ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

About National Committee for Quality Assurance:

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA is committed to providing health care quality information for consumers, purchasers, health care providers and researchers. For more information, visit www.ncqa.org.

