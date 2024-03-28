Independent Monitor certifies Ericsson's Compliance Program

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that on March 28, 2024, the independent compliance Monitor appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) (in June of 2020 in connection with Ericsson's resolution of historical violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations) has certified that Ericsson's anti-corruption compliance program has satisfied requirements and is functioning effectively. This independent certification is a condition to conclusion of the Monitorship and Plea Agreement, currently expected to occur no later than June 2, 2024.

Ericsson's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jan Carlson, comments: "This certification is an important and independent verification of Ericsson's significant progress in strengthening its compliance and controls since entering into the 2019 DOJ settlement. Ericsson's continued global technology leadership and innovation, coupled with ethical decision making and effective risk management, puts us in a very strong competitive position. This marks a positive step towards completion of the monitorship, which the Company expects at the same time as the expiration of the term of the plea agreement, upon fulfillment of the remaining obligations of that agreement."



The role of the independent Monitor over the past four years has been to comprehensively review, assess, evaluate and test all aspects of the company's global anti-corruption compliance program and internal controls. In fulfilling its duties, the independent Monitor team has had full access to the company's Board, executives, employees, global operations and books and records. The Monitor's final certification is based on its four year review and has included "an assessment of the Board of Directors' and senior management's commitment to, and effective implementation of, the corporate compliance program".

