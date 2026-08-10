Independent MUSC Research Demonstrates Enterprise Value of AI-Native Virtual Nursing Powered by ThinkAndor®

Independent report validates virtual nursing as a strategic care delivery model that improves workforce resilience, patient outcomes, and operational performance.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the AI-native clinical services company reimagining virtual care, announces that new research published by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Telehealth Center of Excellence demonstrates the measurable value of enterprise virtual nursing programs powered by ThinkAndor®.

The report, Demonstrating the Value of Virtual Nursing: Measurement Framework and Toolkit for Health Systems, provides one of the industry's first comprehensive frameworks for measuring virtual nursing across workforce experience, patient outcomes, operational performance, and financial impact. Developed in collaboration with Manatt Health, the report draws on more than two years of MUSC's implementation experience as its virtual nursing program expanded from five inpatient units to 57 units across four regions statewide.

Virtual nursing has rapidly become a strategic priority for health systems facing persistent workforce shortages, increasing patient acuity, rising documentation demands, and growing pressure to improve operational efficiency. The report concludes that virtual nursing should no longer be viewed as a staffing solution alone, but as a care redesign strategy capable of producing measurable enterprise-wide value.

"Virtual nursing is an essential care delivery model for health systems addressing workforce challenges while improving quality and patient experience," said Emily Warr, MSN, RN, Administrator of the MUSC Center for Telehealth and lead author of the report. "Our goal was to provide health systems with a practical framework to measure virtual nursing beyond anecdotal success stories. By evaluating programs across workforce experience, patient outcomes, population health, and financial performance, organizations can build the evidence needed to guide investment, optimize operations, and scale virtual nursing with confidence."

"MUSC's work reinforces what we've believed from the beginning. Virtual nursing is most valuable when it's part of an AI-native clinical strategy rather than a standalone technology deployment," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "Health systems don't need another point solution. They need an operational infrastructure that combines AI and clinical workflows to deliver measurable outcomes at enterprise scale."

ThinkAndor® serves as the AI-native intelligence layer behind MUSC's virtual nursing program, orchestrating virtual clinical workflows directly within the electronic medical record while enabling experienced nurses to support bedside teams across admissions, discharges, patient education, documentation, quality surveillance, and care coordination.

According to the report, MUSC's implementation has demonstrated measurable improvements across multiple workforce and operational metrics, including:

Expansion from 5 inpatient units to 57 units across 4 regions in approximately 2.5 years

76% of bedside nurses reported spending less time documenting admissions and discharges

68% reported having more time available for patient rounding

87% reported a decrease in overall workload

Bedside nurse satisfaction averaged 4.41 out of 5

100% of virtual nurses reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the virtual nursing program

Approximately $2.4 million in estimated savings from reduced nurse turnover across early adopter units

Virtual nursing capacity equivalent to approximately 10.2 full-time nursing positions through more than 23,500 virtual nursing encounters

Improved discharge efficiency, with average discharge time decreasing from 2.8 hours to 2.7 hours while expanding the program statewide.

The report also identifies artificial intelligence as the next evolution of virtual nursing, highlighting AI-enabled documentation, predictive monitoring, and intelligent workflow orchestration as what will further expand the capacity and effectiveness.

The full report, Demonstrating the Value of Virtual Nursing: Measurement Framework and Toolkit for Health Systems, is available from the MUSC Telehealth Center of Excellence.

About Andor Health

Andor Health is the AI-native clinical services company for the era of continuous, outcomes-based care, uniting an AI platform, a licensed clinical workforce, and an approved CMS ACCESS Model clinic under one roof. ThinkAndor®, its platform, is built on an agentic AI infrastructure of hundreds of fine-tuned AI skills that reason over data from electronic health records, connected devices, and other signals and turn it into real-time, clinician-reviewed insight, with deep EHR integration across more than 40 health systems and over 20 million patients, and AI-driven prior authorization built on FHIR and X12 278 standards. ThinkAndor® was named 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR). Through its Psynergy Health clinic, the company delivers coordinated, longitudinal chronic care to Medicare beneficiaries across six disease areas via physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, dietitians, and care coordinators with a focus on rural and underserved communities, and at no cost to the patient.

Together, Andor Health and Psynergy Health own the technology, the clinical work, and the outcome inside real healthcare delivery, united by a single mission: to democratize healthcare for all.

For more information, visit andorhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

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SOURCE Andor Health