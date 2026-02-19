Independent Music Network Names Mike Kuster 2025 Entertainer of the Year

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Music Network (IMN) recently announced its 2025 Awards, naming Maryland country artist Mike Kuster as its 2025 Entertainer of the Year.

In her announcement of the award, Debi Fee, Executive Producer at IMN, stated, "Mike Kuster has won IMN's Biggie! Mike Kuster is The Entertainer of the Year! This is a well deserved win for Mike."

The prestigious honor recognizes not only chart success, but also consistent excellence in performance, songwriting, audience engagement, and overall impact within the independent music community. Kuster's selection as Entertainer of the Year caps another remarkable year marked by radio success, national recognition, and a growing fan base across the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, Kuster has continued to build momentum with multiple Independent Music Network chart-topping singles, highenergy live performances with his band, The Catoctin Cowboys, and a reputation for connecting authentically with audiences wherever he performs. Known for his heartfelt storytelling, traditional country roots, and modern independent spirit, Kuster has become a standout voice in today's independent country scene.

"This award means so much because it comes from the independent music community that has supported me from the very beginning," said Kuster. "To be recognized not just for a song, but as an entertainer — for the shows, the fans, the writing, and the hard work — is incredibly humbling."

The Independent Music Network Awards celebrate outstanding achievement among independent artists across multiple genres, recognizing excellence in radio performance, songwriting, and live entertainment. Being named Entertainer of the Year represents the organization's highest honor.

Based in Frederick, Maryland, Mike Kuster has earned a reputation for consistent No. 1 indie country singles, engaging live shows, and a loyal and rapidly growing fan base. With over 10,000 followers on Instagram and a dedicated audience that regularly supports his performances, Kuster continues to prove that independent artists can compete — and win — on a national stage.

As 2026 unfolds, Kuster shows no signs of slowing down, with new music, tour dates, and continued radio promotion on the horizon.

About Mike Kuster

Mike Kuster is an up-and-coming country music artist and songwriter whose music blends heartfelt storytelling with powerful performances. With a passion for creating music that resonates with fans, Kuster has quickly become a notable name in the independent music scene. His raw talent and dedication to his fans make him a rising star in country music.

About the Independent Music Network (IMN)

The Independent Music Network (IMN) is dedicated to recognizing and promoting independent musicians across various genres. Through its annual awards, the IMN celebrates the achievements of artists who make an impact with their unique sound, creativity, and commitment to their craft.

For more information about Mike Kuster, please visit https://mikekuster.net. Follow him on digital streaming platforms and social media at https://mikekuster.net/links

