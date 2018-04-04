Independent Oil & Gas Stocks' Research Reports Released on Matador Resources, Murphy Oil, Newfield Exploration, and Oasis Petroleum

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Matador Resources

Dallas, Texas headquartered Matador Resources Co.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 2.74% higher at $28.87 with a total trading volume of 1.23 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.20 million shares. The stock has gained 21.35% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 7.79%. Moreover, shares of Matador Resources, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.68.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm Johnson Rice initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $38 per share. Get the full research report on MTDR for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MTDR

Murphy Oil

Shares in El Dorado, Arkansas headquartered Murphy Oil Corp. rose 2.35%, ending yesterday's session at $25.73 with a total trading volume of 1.87 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.17%. Moreover, shares of Murphy Oil, which operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide, have an RSI of 45.37.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Societe Generale upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Gain free access to the research report on MUR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MUR

Newfield Exploration

On Wednesday, The Woodlands, Texas headquartered Newfield Exploration Co.'s stock saw a rise of 3.22%, to close the day at $24.34. A total volume of 3.46 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 1.59% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.20%. Additionally, shares of Newfield Exploration, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the US, have an RSI of 46.39. Register for your free report coverage on NFX at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NFX

Oasis Petroleum

Shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Oasis Petroleum Inc. ended the day 1.67% higher at $7.90. A total volume of 8.26 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.14%. Furthermore, shares of Oasis Petroleum, which focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin, have an RSI of 42.69.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform'. Get the free research report on OAS at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OAS

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-oil--gas-stocks-research-reports-released-on-matador-resources-murphy-oil-newfield-exploration-and-oasis-petroleum-300624194.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

