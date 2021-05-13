Independent Pet Partners Announces New Pet Wellness Store Opening in Houston, TX

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Pawz, part of Independent Pet Partners (IPP), parent family of neighborhood pet wellness stores and ecommerce, added a new location to its already existing 18 stores, all located in the greater Houston and Austin metropolitan areas of Texas. This new pet wellness store, offering food and supplies plus nail trims, grooming services and self-wash, officially opens in Houston, TX on May 13, 2021. The local team will celebrate with two weekends of "Whine Tastings" on May 21-23 and May 28-30, as well as a series of events spanning June 2-6, 2021, known as "The 5 Days of Free".

The 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness

Natural Pawz chose this location as it is one of the fastest growing inner core nodes of the Houston area. This neighborhood, with its well-known Washington Avenue, is lined with other locally independent businesses, yet was in need of a pet retailer. "We see this as a great opportunity to serve neighborhood pet parents," says Brian Murphy, President of IPP. "In the heart of one of Houston's fastest growing neighborhoods, surrounded by a complementary balance of residences, businesses, entertainment and food and beverage establishments is the perfect location. Natural Pawz is excited to be a part of a vibrant community to offer everything our neighbors may need for their beloved dogs and cats."

The very foundation of this Natural Pawz location and every location moving forward is the 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness™. These pillars focus on helping pets live long, healthy lives, with store team members, also knowns as "pet foodies," having a combined million hours of training to help customers find the perfect food, toy, treat, supplement, or accessory. "Most special about this location is that Washington Avenue will be one of the first Natural Pawz locations that is specifically designed and visually merchandized based on our core framework in the 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness," says Tricia Nichols, Chief Marketing Officer of IPP. "Nourishment, Play, Comfort, Companionship and Purpose drive the entire experience in the store, from product wayfinding to customer education and team member advice."

5 Days of Free

Starting on June 2nd and running through the 6th, the store team will be celebrating the Grand Opening with 5 Days of Free, each day focusing on one of the 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness. Natural Pawz Houston will be offering double rewards, free toys, free food samples, free advice from a trainer, free nail trims and more! Make sure to stop in and visit from June 2-6 for this exciting event at 4015 Washington Ave, Suite A, Houston, TX 77007, from 10AM-6PM on Sundays and 9AM-8PM Mondays through Saturdays. For more details on the 5 Days of Free visit us at naturalpawz.com/washingtonave.

The 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness

