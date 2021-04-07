Independent Pet Partners Announces New Store Grand Opening on April 7-11, 2021, in Old Town Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal Companion, part of the Independent Pet Partners (IPP), parent family of neighborhood pet wellness stores and ecommerce, added a new location to its already-existing 54 stores, all located along the northeast region. This new pet wellness store, offering food and supplies plus nail trims and grooming services, officially opened in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, on Feb. 25, 2021. The local team will celebrate with a series of events spanning April 7-11, 2021, known as "The 5 Days of Free."

Experience Pet Wellness at Old Town Virginia

Loyal Companion chose the city of Alexandria for its beloved downtown and nationally designated historic district on the Potomac River waterfront. This neighborhood, with its well-known King Street Mile, is lined with other locally independent businesses yet was in need of a pet retailer. "We see this as a great opportunity to serve neighborhood pet parents," says Brian Murphy, President of IPP. "The new live+work+shop development in Old Town with the 232 pet-friendly apartments is the perfect location. With over 27,000 pet parents within three miles of our store, Loyal Companion is excited to be a part of this tight-knit community to offer everything our neighbors may need for their beloved dogs and cats."

The very foundation of this Loyal Companion location and every location moving forward is the 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness™. These pillars focus on helping pets live long, healthy lives, with store team members, also knowns as "pet foodies," having a combined million hours of training to help customers find the perfect food, toy, treat, supplement or accessory. "Most special about this location is that Alexandria will be one of the first Loyal Companion locations that is specifically designed and visually merchandized based on our core framework in the 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness," said Tricia Nichols, Chief Marketing Officer of IPP. "Nourishment, Play, Comfort, Companionship and Purpose drive the entire experience in the store, from product wayfinding to customer education and team member advice."

5 Days of Free

Starting on April 7 and running through the 11th, the store will celebrate with 5 Days of Free, each day focusing on one of the 5 Pillars mentioned above. During the events, the store will offer double rewards, free toys, free food samples, free advice from a trainer, free nail trims with a groomer and more. The events will take place at the store located at 923 N Saint Asaph St., Alexandria, VA 22314 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. For more details on the 5 Days of Free, visit loyalcompanion.com/oldtown.

