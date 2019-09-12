Independent Pharmacies Win 2019 Digital Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pharmacist (www.digitalpharmacist.com), a rapidly growing software company that powers digital communication and adherence solutions for more than 7,500 pharmacies, today announced the winners of the fourth annual Digital Pharmacist Awards.

The Digital Pharmacist Awards celebrate those independent pharmacies that achieve the highest levels of patient engagement and patient satisfaction through web, mobile, text and voice based engagement products.

2019 Digital Pharmacist Award Winners

Best Overall Digital Strategy: Cloney's Pharmacies, Eureka, CA

Best Website Patient Engagement: Pavilion Compounding Pharmacy, Atlanta, GA

Best Mobile App Patient Engagement: Bellin Health Pharmacy, Green Bay, WI

Best Text Reminder Adherence Program: Saratoga Pharmacy, Rochester, NY

Best Voice Reminder Adherence Program: Lufkin Medicine Shoppe, Lufkin, TX

Most Trustworthy Pharmacy in America: The Clinic Pharmacy, Shawnee, OK

Most Efficient Pharmacy in America: Loudoun Pharmacy, Sterling, VA

Most Friendly Pharmacy in America: Uptown United Drug, Kingman, AZ

Best Value for Money Pharmacy in America: Hillsborough Pharmacy & Nutrition, Hillsborough, NC

Best Pharmacy Email Newsletter: People's Custom Rx, Memphis, TN

Pharmacy with the Highest Level of Patient Satisfaction: Woodlands Compounding Pharmacy, Shenandoah , TX

"We analyzed data across thousands of independent pharmacies. These eleven pharmacies achieved exceptional levels of patient engagement and outstanding patient ratings and reviews. We are delighted to recognize them as the 2019 Digital Pharmacist Award winners," said Dustin Humphreys, president of Digital Pharmacist.

For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com .

About Digital Pharmacist:

Digital Pharmacist (www.digitalpharmacist.com), a rapidly growing software company that powers digital communication and adherence solutions for more than 7,500 pharmacies. Millions of patients use the company's products every month. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in Newark, New Jersey. Digital Pharmacist is a partner of the National Community Pharmacists Association and powers the Cardinal Health Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Program. For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com or call 1-(877) 959-7550.

CONTACT: Danielle Yoon, Digital Pharmacist, dyoon@digitalpharmacist.com

SOURCE Digital Pharmacist Inc.