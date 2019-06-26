Independent Pharmacy Alliance of America (IPA) and Leading Edge Pharms Ink Deal to Bring Topical Hemp/CBD to Member Pharmacies

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (www.leadingedge.com), a biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms, today announced its partnership with Independent Pharmacy Alliance (https://www.ipa-rx.org/), a trade group and retail pharmacy buying cooperative, to make LEP's Hemp/CBD-based CANNAVERA™ Topical Pain Relief products available to IPA's 3,100 member pharmacies, located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

"Consumers are looking to cannabinoid therapies as a new, natural and effective way to treat localized pain, and it is the responsibility of the pharmacy industry to ensure we are providing products supported by scientific research," said John Giampolo, CEO and President of IPA. "Through our partnership with Leading Edge Pharms, our member pharmacies now have access to a safe, reliable, high quality product, for which pharmacists can confidently provide their recommendation."

Through this agreement, LEP will offer IPA members preferred pricing on its CANNAVERA topical pain relief products, including its oil, lotion, crème, liquid spray and ointment.

"IPA is ahead of the pharmacy curve in identifying quality Hemp derived cannabinoid based products and are actively delivering them to the shelves. Our shared goal is to provide affordable, natural, safe and effective pain relief solutions that may ultimately serve as an alternative to opioid medications as a first step in pain management," said David Chadwick, CEO of Leading Edge Pharms. "We are confident that our products can safely help to improve the quality of life for consumers managing chronic pain."

All CANNAVERA products are manufactured at an FDA-registered laboratory and follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Each product is based on LEP's proprietary Silvidiol™ compound, formulated with THC-Free Broad-spectrum CO2 Hemp extract and Emerald Aloe Vera for targeted penetration in the outer skin layers. Independent CRO studies indicate topical use of CANNAVERA products do not result in systemic exposure thereby reducing the possibility of drug interaction.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT PHARMACY ALLIANCE

Independent Pharmacy Alliance, est. 1988, is a trade group and retail pharmacy buying cooperative representing over 3,100 independent pharmacies in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. IPA represents its members for the purpose of combined purchasing to lower a pharmacy's "cost of goods and services" as well as to provide them with comprehensive legislative advocacy, third party resolution support and free continuing education. For more information, visit ipa-rx.org.

ABOUT LEADING EDGE PHARMS, INC.

Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (LEP) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms. LEP is the developer of CANNAVERA™ pain relief products, available in pharmacies across the United States. All LEP products are manufactured in FDA registered facilities adhering to current Good Manufacturing Practices and are available at www.LENCURA.com .

