Independent Pharmacy Cooperative Announces New Digital Health Division, Names Ashton Maaraba President

IPC (Independent Pharmacy Cooperative)

23 May, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) announces the formation of IPC Digital Health, LLC, naming industry healthcare leader, Ashton Maaraba, as President. Maaraba will lead the organization's Digital Health and Pharmacy Services divisions, reporting directly to Marc Essensa, IPC President and CEO.

Maaraba's role is to future-proof member pharmacies as IPC expands into digital healthcare and innovative digital resources to help drive value for its members and strategic partners.

Ashton Maaraba - President, IPC Digital Health, LLC
Maaraba has nearly 25 years of experience in serving Pharmacy, MedTech, and Pharma and Digital Health services. His leadership roles include COO, PharmaSmart International, Inc., SVP, FLAVORx, President, Bonum Health, SVP, eRx, and most recently, Head of Digital Advisory, AshHEALTH, LLC.

"IPC is excited to welcome Ashton Maaraba as President of IPC Digital Health," said Essensa. "Throughout his career Ashton has worked closely with independent pharmacy owners and our business model in the various roles that he has served. He understands the challenges we face and is eager to embed innovative and digital tools that pharmacists, doctors, payers, and local businesses can benefit from and advance the pharmacy profession. During our nationwide search it became clear that Ashton is the ideal person to lead this new and exciting initiative."

"My family and I are excited for this new opportunity to join an organization and team committed to innovation and future-proofing independent pharmacy," said Maaraba. "I am thrilled to advance meaningful, profitable, and competitive digital tools and strategic programs that reward members for their hard work in their pharmacy, retail floor, and community."

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy. With a mission of maximizing the success of independent pharmacists IPC works to provide members with access to effective programs and services designed to enhance profitability for independent pharmacy. 

