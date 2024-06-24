Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) and McKesson Forge New Supply Agreement

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC), a leading group purchasing organization of community pharmacies, is pleased to announce a new supply agreement with McKesson, a diversified healthcare leader and pharmaceutical distribution wholesaler. The agreement, meticulously negotiated over the past year, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering our member pharmacies.

IPC's President and CEO, Marc Essensa

This new supply agreement provides IPC members with two distinct pricing options, allowing them to tailor their approach to better serve their communities and thrive in a competitive market. These options will be presented to member pharmacies over the next month, with an effective date of August 1st, 2024.

In a statement, IPC CEO Marc Essensa emphasized the strategic significance of this agreement for our community pharmacy network:

"Our collaboration with McKesson reflects our unwavering commitment to our members' success. By offering these pathways, we empower pharmacies to make informed decisions that align with their unique business models. This agreement underscores our dedication to fostering choice, innovation, and resilience within the independent pharmacy landscape. Through the agreement, McKesson and IPC worked together to help support IPC members' access to the digital health platform."

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)

IPC, founded in 1983, is a member-owned cooperative that champions the interests of independent pharmacies across the United States. Our mission is to provide resources, advocacy, and collaborative opportunities that strengthen community pharmacy practices.

