Independent Pharmacy Cooperative Promotes Darren Thieding to COO

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) has promoted Darren Thieding to the role of COO. Thieding, who already leads IPC's Sales, Marketing, and Membership teams, will now oversee the cooperative's distribution operations. Thieding will continue to report directly to Marc Essensa, IPC President and CEO.

Darren Thieding, Independent Pharmacy Cooperative COO

"We're thrilled to have Darren's influence on the distribution side of our business," said Essensa. "Our Sales and Marketing teams have shown tremendous growth under his leadership and involvement with high-value projects. With our Member and Customer teams including Sales, Marketing, and Distribution being so interconnected, it just made sense to bring IPC Warehouse Operations under Darren's direction."

This marks Thieding's fifth promotion since joining IPC in August 2016 as Vice President of Sales.

"The industry is evolving and so is IPC," said Thieding. "Maximizing the efficiency and harmony of our Sales, Marketing, and Distribution departments is critical in delivering on our promise to future-proof independent pharmacy for our GPO Members and Warehouse Customers."

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy. With a mission of maximizing the success of independent pharmacists IPC works to provide members with access to effective programs and services designed to enhance profitability for independent pharmacy.

