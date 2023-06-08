Independent Pharmacy Cooperative Promotes Darren Thieding to COO

News provided by

IPC (Independent Pharmacy Cooperative)

08 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) has promoted Darren Thieding to the role of COO. Thieding, who already leads IPC's Sales, Marketing, and Membership teams, will now oversee the cooperative's distribution operations. Thieding will continue to report directly to Marc Essensa, IPC President and CEO.

Continue Reading
Darren Thieding, Independent Pharmacy Cooperative COO
Darren Thieding, Independent Pharmacy Cooperative COO

"We're thrilled to have Darren's influence on the distribution side of our business," said Essensa. "Our Sales and Marketing teams have shown tremendous growth under his leadership and involvement with high-value projects. With our Member and Customer teams including Sales, Marketing, and Distribution being so interconnected, it just made sense to bring IPC Warehouse Operations under Darren's direction."

This marks Thieding's fifth promotion since joining IPC in August 2016 as Vice President of Sales.

"The industry is evolving and so is IPC," said Thieding. "Maximizing the efficiency and harmony of our Sales, Marketing, and Distribution departments is critical in delivering on our promise to future-proof independent pharmacy for our GPO Members and Warehouse Customers."

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy. With a mission of maximizing the success of independent pharmacists IPC works to provide members with access to effective programs and services designed to enhance profitability for independent pharmacy. 

SOURCE IPC (Independent Pharmacy Cooperative)

Also from this source

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative Announces New Digital Health Division, Names Ashton Maaraba President

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative to Close Phoenix Warehouse

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.