Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The death resulting from an engine failure on Southwest Flt. 1380 yesterday is, sadly, not the first casualty at a U.S. airline since Colgan Air Flt. 3407 in 2009.  Tragically, on August 14, 2013, United Parcel Service Flt. 1354 crashed on approach to Birmingham-Shuttleworth International Airport, resulting in the deaths of two crewmembers, Captain Cerea Beal and First Officer Shanda Fanning.

UPS Airlines is the world's largest airline by destinations served at 720.  The next closest is FedEx with 375 destinations served.  Data provided by http://www.airportspotting.com/worlds-largest-airlines dated December 2017. 

