INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRMS, ISS AND GLASS LEWIS, RECOMMEND VIZSLA SILVER SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED ARRANGEMENT WITH VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. AT THE UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the two leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") have each recommended Vizsla Silver shareholders ("Shareholders") vote "FOR" the spinout by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Vizsla Silver and Vizsla Royalties Corp. ("Spinco") at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on June 17, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Vizsla Silver recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the special resolution approving the Arrangement.

Independent Third-Party Proxy Advisory Recommendations

The two leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis have both recommended that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement

"We are excited to create value for shareholders through this royalty spin-out," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "Vizsla believes that spinning out the royalty into its own company will allow shareholders another avenue for exposure to the entire Panuco district, both the center of mass we are developing and the potential new discoveries in rest of the district for years to come. We are grateful that these leading proxy advisors are supportive of the transaction."

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. (PST) on Thursday, June 13, 2024

Meeting Details

The Meeting will begin on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. (PST). The Meeting will be held in person at 555 Burrard Street, 11th Floor, Suite 1165, Vancouver, British Columbia.

For complete details and links to all relevant documents related to the Meeting please visit https://vizslasilvercorp.ca.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the Meeting may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: [email protected]

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws.

