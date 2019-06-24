Independent report recognizes SpotMe as a B2B Event Management Software vendor offering enhanced attendee experience functionality

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry that is experiencing waves of change, not only in the perception but in the players, SpotMe continues to stand out as the pioneer and innovator in event technology solutions, poised to lead the industry by providing an enhanced attendee experience solution that connects events to an organization's greater story.

Recently, SpotMe appeared in Forrester's Now Tech: B2B Event Management Software, Q2 2019 as a B2B Event Management Software vendor. The report noted SpotMe's primary functionality among enhanced attendee experience solutions in the large vendor category. In the event technology industry, size matters. In SpotMe's experience, large vendors usually have more capability and capacity to meet the stringent information security and data privacy requirements of enterprise customers than smaller vendors do.

The importance of creating enhanced attendee experiences is a guiding principle of SpotMe. "We believe in connecting events to business goals and outcomes, through the power of exceptional experiences," says Pierre Metrailler, CEO of SpotMe. "More than logistics and analytics, personalized experiences allow events to become part of the greater story of the brand."

The proliferation of event management apps (followed by the extreme narrowing of the field as event technology vendors merge) has led companies to clamor for solutions that are extensible, flexible, and mobile-ready. As a pure play mobile engagement platform, SpotMe focuses on innovation to develop a best-in-class user experience that ticks all these boxes. The SpotMe Marketplace features over 50 application modules that not only work together, but can also work with dozens of systems of record.

The platform's ability to integrate with marketing programs, offering centralized content management and insights that can influence future events and promotions, is truly the gift that keeps on giving. According to the Forrester report: "comprehensive event orchestration platforms can scale [an organization's] ability to manage multiple engagements, collect and compare returns event by event, and analyze overall event impact."

With only 30% of event management software users leveraging personalization for events, there is an opportunity for organizations to distinguish their events by providing experiences that are centered on participants' needs, preferences, and goals. Through enhanced participant experiences, events can garner unprecedented ROI as the centerpiece of a marketing strategy driven by strong customer engagement.

As the Forrester report asserts, "vendors that understand the event manager mentality and focus on customer experience will likely survive longer in the market than those that do not." In order to maximize ROI, events must be planned and executed as integrated components of an overall marketing strategy. SpotMe drives engagement, collects data, and analyzes ROI, for an event experience that is rich with detail and closely aligned with the brand narrative. With SpotMe, event managers can connect the event to the greater story of the company — a story that will help B2B marketers achieve their broader, long-term business goals.

