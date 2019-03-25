Independent Research Firm Cites AgilePoint as a Leader for Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments in New Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgilePoint, a long-time leader in the BPMS and Low-Code markets, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation For Wide Deployments, Q1 2019.

According to the report, "DPA wide vendors look to strike the balance between robust process, rapid development, and low cost." The report evaluates AgilePoint NX V7, which is now in wide distribution.

According to Forrester Research, "The role of process in successful digital transformation continues to grow, and the sheer volume of software it takes to address the overall requirements for it is exploding." Forrester analysts positioned AgilePoint NX V7 as a leader among "vendors that focus on rapid development, fast realization of value, and deep participation from business stakeholders."

AgilePoint provides very strong tools for business developers while enabling professional developers to build more complex applications. AgilePoint offers a particular focus on UX for both web and mobile, as well as strong data-management capabilities. The breadth of services for process automation is wide, covering nearly every functional capability that the majority of use cases requires. Customers mentioned development speed across a wide array of use cases and cost as primary areas of satisfaction with AgilePoint.

"We are delighted to be named in leader in this timely and important report," stated Jesse Shiah, CEO and Co-Founder of AgilePoint. "NX V7 is the culmination of many years of thought, design, and evolution, and, we believe, can be the primary vehicle for delivering sustainable digital transformation across enterprises of almost any size and across vertical industries. DPA Wide platforms," continued Shiah, "need to support on-premises, hybrid, cross-cloud, cross-domain, and customer-focused use cases that can number in the thousands."

AgilePoint received the highest score possible in the commercial model criterion and is designed to facilitate the scaling of adoption while staying within budgetary guidelines. Central to AgilePoint's model are concurrent licensing and a community edition that enables early stage development for free.

