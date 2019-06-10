Independent Research Firm Includes DMway Among Automation-focused Machine Learning Solutions

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMway was among the selected companies that Forrester invited to participate in its May 2019 report: The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2 2019, an evaluation of the emerging market for automation-focused machine learning (AutoML) solutions. In the evaluation, DMway was cited among the nine most significant providers in the category.

The Forrester New Wave evaluates emerging technologies.

Forrester found that DMway "empowers business people with explainable regression-based models" and that "DMway is a solid offering for business problems..."

"The product is simple to use and especially shines in generating a model explainability report that business users can understand," Forrester continued. "[DMway] is the best fit for companies that need simplicity and clarity for business users."

"We are proud to have been selected by Forrester as one of the most significant emerging technologies in the AutoML field," said DMway CEO, Gil Nizri, reiterating that what Forrester pointed out has always been DMway's goal: to create a solution that is designed for simplicity so the data-savvy business user can quickly build predictive models that they can explain in business terms.

DMway Analytics is disrupting the data science world by providing an autonomous predictive analytics solution. The AI-based and ML-powered solution enables every subject matter expert (non-scientist) to build his or her own predictive models within hours to days, versus the traditional development time of months to produce the models. The DMway Analytics platform is versatile and adaptive to all industries.

