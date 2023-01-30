Independent Research Firm Includes ValueBlue Among Top 12 Vendors in Enterprise Architecture Management Suites

Analyst report ranks ValueBlue's BlueDolphin as a Contender in EAMS for the first time with the highest possible score in the Roadmap criterion within the strategy category.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue ( www.valueblue.com ), creators of the BlueDolphin agile digital transformation collaboration platform, today announced that ValueBlue has been ranked among the top 12 vendors in the latest The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2023. This is the first time ValueBlue has been included in a Forrester EAMS Wave report.

In assessing BlueDolphin, the Forrester report says:

ValueBlue

"ValueBlue has a pragmatic and effective offering that will meet the needs of most EA professionals and is competitive in all criteria. It is strongest in supporting organization, sustainable, and resilient architecture use cases. ValueBlue has an effective strategy overall and is likely to improve its market position soon due to its strong roadmap."

Conclusions from The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2023 report include:

"In Forrester's Future Fit Survey, 2022, only 3% of respondents' organizations were fully customer obsessed. These fully customer-obsessed organizations grew 1.8 times faster than the rest. However, to achieve customer obsession, their enterprise, technology, business, and organizational architectures must transform and mature together as the business environment adapts to dynamic customer demands."





"Enterprise Architects should look for an EAMS that enriches change by providing modeling, assessments, analytics, and visualization of customer-facing and operating model architectures."





"Success cannot be achieved by organizations when these architectures are defined, managed, and improved independently."

"For us, Forrester's recognition in its latest Wave report ranking Enterprise Architecture Management Suites is recognition of BlueDolphin's growing impact in the marketplace," said Wilko Visser, Founder, and CEO of ValueBlue. "We received the highest possible marks in the roadmap criterion. We believe our roadmap continues to improve as we get more feedback from customers. Our goal is to democratize the enterprise architecture and promote collaboration between IT and senior management to enable truly agile business transformation."

ValueBlue customers praise BlueDolphin for delivering fast time-to-value. BlueDolphin features an easy-to-use interface with a real-time data repository, and interactive onboarding for users shortens the learning curve. BlueDolphin's value also is proven by empowering collaboration between enterprise architects and business stakeholders, resulting in effective data gathering and mapping, and gaining insights into business processes.

ValueBlue continues to gain market awareness and build sales by investing in trends that directly address customer concerns. The company has seen 43% of business growth in 2022 from outside its home market in the Netherlands.

For complimentary access to a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2023, visit the ValueBlue website .

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the leading company behind BlueDolphin, the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects plan, collaborate, and manage business transformation. The BlueDolphin collaboration platform speeds up Agile Business Transformation for CIOs and Enterprise Architects across the globe. With BlueDolphin, more than 165 customers, such as Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group, plan and manage transformation based on data insights and business impact.

With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, the Company has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit https://valueblue.com/.

