Independent Research Firm Names Bright.md the Leader in Virtual Care Solutions for Digital Health

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright.md has been named the Leader in the new report, The Forrester New Wave™: Virtual Care Solutions For Digital Health, Q2 2019.

For the report, Forrester evaluated 13 providers using 10 criteria based on the current offering and strategy. Of those providers, Bright.md stands alone in the Leaders category.

In the evaluation, SmartExam—Bright.md's delivery automation solution for non-video, direct-to-patient telehealth—received a "differentiated" rating, the highest possible score, in eight of 10 criteria: configuration, scheduling and routing, patient experience, clinician experience, interoperability, performance analytics, vision, road map and market approach.

In the report, Forrester said that "[v]irtual care solutions must address patient experience and access to care without creating further administrative burden for clinicians." According to the report:

"Bright.md suits providers' ecosystems and automates the documentation process — alleviating administrative burden for clinicians, leading to faster implementation and wider adoption of the platform."

"SmartExam automates 90% of the clinical process based on data from the provider's electronic health record (EHR) and from the patient via text-enabled chat. It autogenerates documentation for review, which the EHR consumes as discrete data."

Bright.md received a differentiated rating in the patient experience and clinician experience criteria. Said one Bright.md reference Forrester interviewed as part of the evaluation process, "The NPS [Net Promoter Score] scores are very high, and we will likely double our visit volume in 2020."

SmartExam powers leading healthcare systems' virtual convenience care offerings, enabling them to deliver high-quality care that delights patients and providers—anytime, from anywhere, and without video. SmartExam, creates "wow" moments by enabling physicians to deliver care in under two minutes, allowing patients to get care quickly regardless of their location from a trusted provider, and helping health systems create loyal patients in a competitive direct-to-consumer marketplace.

"We're delighted to be recognized by Forrester as the leader in this evaluation," said Dr. Ray Costantini, CEO and co-founder of Bright.md. "Our team has a passion for helping healthcare systems radically innovate care delivery, and it's extremely rewarding to see, in our opinion, that dedication and hard work recognized."

According to the report, SmartExam is a best fit for healthcare organizations looking to enable existing networks of clinicians. The report said of Bright.md, "A strong road map and quick ROI (within the first year for a client reference) make the vendor appealing."

To read the entire Forrester report, click here.

About Bright.md

Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Ore., Bright.md is a leading healthcare automation company dedicated to modernizing direct-to-patient telehealth for healthcare systems with its AI-powered virtual-care platform, SmartExam. Bright.md partners with premier healthcare organizations in North America, including three of the top five not-for-profit health systems in the United States, to help them deliver high quality care, when and how patients want it. These partners offer SmartExam to more than 10 million patients who are seeking convenient urgent and primary care online. A Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare and the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort, Bright.md is venture-backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Oregon Angel Fund and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, visit Bright.md.

