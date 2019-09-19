Independent Research Firm Names DAC One of the Most Significant Performance Marketing Agencies

DAC included as a Contender in the Q3 2019 Evaluation

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - DAC has been included among agencies in The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019.

DAC is cited for bringing a unique offering to multilocation brands.

"To be recognized as a contender in the Wave, and to have our unique offering specifically cited, is extremely exciting," says Nasser Sahlool, DAC's Vice President, Client Strategy.

"We are an independent agency that has remained laser-focused on what we do and who we do it for, using our differentiation as our North Star for almost five decades. We know this works when applied to the brands we are built for; it drives transformational growth for them."

The Forrester report states that DAC leverages its TransparenSEE platform to help its clients gain greater visibility against their competitors when customers are actively looking for information or locations nearby.

"This recognition didn't happen overnight, but is due to years of investment in technology and exceptional work from the best team in the industry," says DAC's CEO and Managing Partner, Norm Hagarty.

"We are delighted and humbled to be recognized. It's a unique achievement for an independent agency, and one that couldn't have happened without the contributions of every member of the DAC family."

About DAC

DAC is a leading digital performance marketing agency with offices across the US, Canada, and Europe. With almost 50 years of experience, we understand how to connect brands with customers whoever and—uniquely—wherever they are, empowering businesses of all sizes to reach the right people at the right time and drive transformative digital growth.

SOURCE DAC

