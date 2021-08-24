Independent Research Firm Names DevonWay an Innovator in Process Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report, published August 10, 2021.

Verdantix defines Process Safety Management (PSM) software as "Enterprise-scale software that enables firms to capture, analyze and report data and manage risks associated with the handling, using, storage or manufacturing of hazardous chemicals and materials for the purpose of worker health and safety and operational integrity."

"We are delighted to be named an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report," said DevonWay CEO Chris Moustakas. "This research recognizes the fact that environmental health & safety, quality, and work & asset management functions are strongly interconnected, and therefore best served by single platforms with a complete, unified vision."

Compared to the 12 other vendors, DevonWay received the highest capability criteria scores, or tied for highest, in Application & Data Center Security, Mobile App Product Architecture, Business Intelligence, Program Management, and Graph Database.

The report states that DevonWay "should be shortlisted by… firms requiring contractor management for PSM activities in high-hazard environments" and "buyers seeking a provider with experience in the defense and energy sectors."

About DevonWay

DevonWay software products for Safety, Asset and Quality Management enable organizations in regulated, high-risk industries to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and redundancy. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

